Now Open: Henri Home

× Expand Photo courtesy of Henri Interiors Henri Home Henri Home

St. Paul–based interior design studio Henri Interiors has expanded out west with Henri Home, a new retail storefront in Wayzata.

The store, which officially opens to the public today, is an extension of the Henri Interiors brand's signature style—clean, earthy, textural and organic.

“We work with our clients to help build their homes from the ground up, from furniture selection to the very last accessory—candles, decorative matches, you name it,” says Amanda Lorenz, owner and principal designer of Henri Interiors. Lorenz says she wanted to create a space for both clients and non-clients to shop the modern beach-meets-coastal vibe—inspired by travels to Malibu and Joshia Tree—with large-scale furniture, textiles, and accessories for the home.

The shop's floor stocks a curated selection of artisan-made furniture, pottery, accessories and decor from brands across the globe, from California to Mexico to Holland. Plus, a representation of local artists and makers including Pinedo Studio, Carson Kowar, Ashtyn Sibinski, and Pro Concrete Countertops, with whom the Henri team collaborated to create custom, checkerboard concrete cubes.

Find Henri Home in Wayzata's promenade, near Drybar, Anthropologie, and Hotel Landing. 879 N. Lake St., Wayzata, henriinteriors.com, @myhenrihome