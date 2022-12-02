Now Open: Faherty Comes to 50th and France

× Expand Faherty Faherty

Faherty Brand, the camping casual outfitter, has joined the shops on 50th & France, gracing Edina with cashmere and corduroy.

This is the retailer’s first Minnesota location, having opened its doors on Nov. 18, just in time for holiday shoppers. The outfitter specializes in casual mountain-core apparel with styles ranging from flannels to fleeces for the whole family. Beyond clothing, they also make a range of high quality blankets in styles that scream cabin-cozy.

The New York based brand is from the husband and wife duo Alex Faherty and Kerry Docherty, joined by Mike Faherty, who honed his craft working with Ralph Lauren, which no doubt influences the aesthetic of the franchise. Docherty has a human rights and law background, and paired with her husband’s finance and private equity background, the trio combined their talents to birth Faherty.

The brand strives to prioritize sustainability and community, with an extensive lifestyle blog and a community oriented ongoing events project they call “Sun Sessions.” They also have ongoing Native partnerships that inform the ethos of their work.

3922 W 50th St., Edina, fahertybrand.com