Now Open: Enchanté and Garçon St. Paul

While nothing beats a weekend day trip to one of our favorite river towns, we're happy to report that one of Stillwater's veteran fashion boutiques has headed west.

Now open in St. Paul on Grand Avenue is Sarah Quickel's second Enchanté, a store specializing in on-trend, casual-chic apparel, accessories, and footwear for women seeking out both comfort and style.

"We just love what Grand Avenue has to offer," says Quickel, who opened her Stillwater store in 2014. "It has such a community feel." Quickel reports she was attracted to the idea of being close to other locally-owned businesses—and the ample parking in back was also a major bonus.

Quickel is also doubling down with Garçon 2.0, the men's section of the store she launched last year.

Best-selling lines include Generation Love, Sam Edelman, French Connection, BB Dakota, Pink Martini, and FRNCH (for the gals), and Mavi, Marine Layer, and Gola (for the dudes). Plus, a small assortment of luxe designer dupe accessories for your fur baby—Comme Des Garcon hoodies, Gucci dog cardigans, and tktktk.

The shop's vibe is as pretty as its clothing, with a statement floral installation flanking the exterior, and a Parisian-inspired lounge and dressing room area complete with velvet-and-scalloped-topped barrel chairs, a custom gold-leaf mural, neon signage, and even a "press for champagne" bell.

Find Enchanté next to GoodThings and The Running Room. 1064 Grand Ave., St. Paul, shopenchante.com, @enchantemn, @garcon_mn