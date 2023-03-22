Now Open at Galleria: Urban Undercover

A new local has set up shop at Galleria—tomorrow marks the soft opening of Urban Undercover, a Minnesota-based line of travel-inspired clothing, accessories, and comfortable lingerie.

Located in a cozy, 300 square-foot slip of a space, which was previously home to Origins, next to The Good Earth, Urban Undercover's Galleria space is temporary. But according to owner Sairey Gernes, she hopes to someday work out something more permanent. The space, which marks the brand's second overall, carries the full assortment. Plus, a fresh mix from other brands that share a like-minded ethos of smart, travel-friendly products. "A place customers can come back to and still find new, exciting, versatile staple pieces that make it easy to pack and travel," says Gernes.

In addition to Galleria, Urban Undercover also has a store in MSP Airport's G concourse, as well as a presence in Six For Good, a local, makers-focused collaborative concept with locations at Rosedale Mall and The Shoppes of Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove. Gernes also runs a wholesale side of the business, which she launched last April, partnering with destination spas, hotels, and resorts.

"Airports are our love language, our sweet spot, and will continue to grow within airports, but we couldn't pass up an opportunity at the Galleria," says Gernes. "They have the most amazing stores which we are very honored to be open alongside."

The new store opens just three days before the Galleria's annual Flower Show, a high traffic two-week long event that draws a large audience looking to soak up a dose of spring. urbanundercover.com