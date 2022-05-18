Now Blooming

1 of 8
Table runner
Bold and bright: A chic runner makes your next birthday party, Mother’s Day, or baby shower table photo worthy. Talking Tables table runner ($17), from Julia Moss Designs, Wayzata, 612-444-8682
Micro floral: Stay comfortable in a demi heel that gives off a ’60s vibe. Ann Mashburn flats ($325), from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252
Living room refresh: Swap your animal prints and bouclé for a petal pop. Throw pillow ($100), by Brooke and Lou, Edina, 952-452-9764
Ruffle dress
Bridgerton vibes: This local line gives a nod to the colorful and fanciful period costumes in the Netflix fave. Ruffle dress ($288), by Mille, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-209-7364
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Sneaker
Sweet sneaks: Fashion meets function in floral-adorned tennis shoes. Soludos sneaker ($140), from Leo Footwear, 1554 Selby Ave., St. Paul, leofootwearstpaul.com
Mixed salad plates
Serve in style: A must-have for the entertainer. Mixed salad plates ($60, set of four) from Williams Sonoma, multiple metro locations, williamssonoma.com
Matches
Light my fire: Your go-to candle’s new BFF. John Derian matches ($4), from Ūmei, North Loop, 612-239-0056
Tote
Arm candy: Stay on trend while toting the essentials. Loeffler Randall ruffle tote ($150), from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252