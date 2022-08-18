Next-Gen Juut

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams David Wagner

Come September, Juut Salon Spa Edina in Southdale Center will relocate to an impressive two-story space inside Centennial Lakes Plaza (7499 France Ave. S.).

To owner David Wagner, the move is about more than gaining a mere 3,000 square feet. It’s also paving the way for a new era for the local legacy brand.

“Coming out of the pandemic, I just see a shift from commerce to community happening here,” says Wagner.

The visionary sees the first-of-its-kind salon as a hub that expands the experience. For example, it puts technology at the center, allowing the salon to deliver a high-touch experience without dominating the space. Find a new hair-and-scalp analysis center (developed in partnership with Aveda), wireless chargers, video styling lessons for the hair and stretching techniques for the body, plus contactless check-in and payment.

“As we continue growing and evolving beyond a store and salon, we look forward to being more of a local fixture—at the center of farmers’ markets, local art shows, a wedding venue, winter recreation, music, events, and more.”