Shop Holiday Gifts at 5 New Twin Cities Stores

× Expand photo courtesy of Petite Shops

So the supply chain shortage disrupted your plans to shop online, big whoop! Didn't you know that all the cool kids shop small—and local—anyway? Lucky for Twin Citians, new retail concepts continue popping up all over our favorite 'hoods, sparking plenty of gift ideas for just about everyone on our lists, from cheeky cards to cocktail kits to hand-poured candles.

Arlo

Having spent the majority of her career opening, managing, and consulting for stores, Alexa Desbiens is no stranger to the retail world—and she always dreamed of opening one of her own. Like many, the pandemic threw a wrench in her plans, and instead Desbiens shifted her brick-and-mortar business proposal to an online shop, Arlo, where she dropped a curated capsule of new and vintage pieces weekly, encouraging women to utilize what they have in their closets. Fast forward a year and her vision to own and operate a physical storefront has come to life, with the help and support of her mentors. The boutique, now open in Northeast's Marcy Holmes (in the former Spot Spa space), stocks women's clothing, shoes and accessories (both new and vintage). "The shop offers a variety of items that will take you from couch to cocktails," says Desbiens. "Expect to see classic pieces from Z Supply to trendier looks from European brands." Looking to keep your gifting hyper local this year? You're in luck: Desbiens spotlights local women artists and makers—Made in Minn, Larissa Loden, Veronique Wantz, Aesthete Modern Clay, The Potter’s Rock—and an assortment of stocking stuffers like cheeky cards, candles and small home goods. 21 4th St. SE., Mpls., shoparlo.com

Petite Shops

Pre-pandemic, seasoned hair gods and co-owners of Petite Salons in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Haley Fruen and Brandy Mackson planned to expand their spa services in a new, vacant space next door to the St. Paul location. Then, they were forced to shutter their doors due to the government shut down, the duo shifted gears. The result? Petite Shops, a retail spinoff of Petite Salon created to support other small businesses and showcase local and regional vendors and makers. "All of our items are carefully handpicked and we love to choose brands that give back to the community in some way or support an important cause," Fruen and Mackson say. Whether you're shopping (locally) online or visiting IRL, a few of the duo's go-to gifts this season include locally-made pint glasses by Northern Glass (a company that invests 7 percent of sales into clean water projects) or baubles by Cecelia Designs Jewelry, who plants a tree for every purchase made. Stop by the St. Paul shop for the full product run or visit the Minneapolis salon for a smaller, curated pop-up inside. 244 S. Albert St., St. Paul; 4805 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., petiteshops.com

Blank Inside

If you've visited Jen Nylin's Jenny in the City (4704 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls.), an urban-boho-chic enclave of clothing and shoes, accessories, small-batch beauty products, and artisan jewelry, then chances are you'll want to check out her sister store, Blank Inside. Located in the Whittier neighborhood just off of Eat Street, consider it an oasis for gifting—Nylin’s focus is grab-and-go goodies, home décor, her own Minneapolis-and-Midwest-focused and Be a Kind Human apparel lines, and greeting cards for just about every person and occasion that are, aptly enough, all blank inside. On Saturdays, Nylin features a different maker for an in-shop pop-up trunk show. 23 E. 26th St., Mpls., @shopblankinside

Roseline's Place

Both a candle-making studio and earth-friendly gift boutique, Roseline's Place open on Northeast's Central Avenue just last September. Owned by Roseline Friedrich of local soy and vegan candle brand Roseline’s Candles, an Immigrant-and Black-owned business that sells its candles in recycled jars, Roseline’s Place is a hobby-turned-full fledged business. Initially, Friedrich, who calls herself an accidental entrepreneur, started collecting jars to make her own candles as a way to limit her waste. Now, her shop serves as a place for Friedrich to sell her own small batch candles (and offer classes for those interested in learned how to pour their own!), along with a mix of items from other makers, including body butters from Dipp’d in Hunnie. 2430 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., roselinescandles.com

Green House Salon & Shop

Whether you're a pinch for the plant lover on your list or simply looking to flex your own green thumb, head to Bryn Mawr newcomer Green House Salon and Shop. Started by veteran hair stylisy Jae Wencl and self-proclaimed plant-and-vintage lover Emilia Luciano, the dual-purpose hair salon and storefront stocks plants, plant accessories, jewelry, vintage home decor, handmade ceramics, apothecary goods with an eco-conscious focus, and goods by local artists and makers. 408 Cedar Lake Rd., Mpls., greenhousebrynmawr.com