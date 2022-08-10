3 Nail Spots to Know

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Flora Nail Studio Flora Nail Studio

Three years after the buzzworthy membership-based nail studio Prose opened its first Twin Cities location, it continues to paint the metro. Now with six salons in Minnesota, it sticks to a mission touting all things clean—from the all-natural vegan and cruelty-free products used (and sold) to the sleek and natural boutique feel that will send you straight into PTO mode. Come for a mani-pedi and stay for a brow (or bikini) wax. myprose.com

All hail queen of bold nail art Andrea Storlie, owner of Nail Ninja, who is expanding her St. Louis Park–based studio (4815 Minnetonka Blvd.) and opening a second location in Northeast (2820 NE Johnson St.). Storlie’s salons boast a bit more edge, personality, and, in her words, “badassery.” Bear in mind: Nail Ninja isn’t for those looking to blend in. Peruse TikTok for some “nailspiration,” and Storlie’s talented team of artists is sure to deliver. nailninjampls.com

Our freshest pick goes to Flora Nail Studio. Don’t let its size fool you: The small, boutique-like salon hires seasoned technicians and artists and offers an array of manis, pedis, and nail art services for those who dazzle in the details. 1509 NE Marshall St., Mpls. floranailstudio.com