New Stores Coming to MOA

From brands built on the internet to first-of-its-kind concepts to tried-and-true legacy companies—there's a new wave of Mall of America retailers swimming in for Spring and Summer. Read on to find out what concepts are making their Minne debuts—and proving that when it comes to our grande dame of mega malls, leasing shows no signs of slowing down.

Vuori

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've heard of Vuori, the "athleisure" and performance apparel brand that rose to power amid the sweatpants regime of the pandemic and has taken the internet—and your Instagram and TikTok feeds—by storm. Marking the brand's first Minnesota location, the MOA location will display the Encinitas, California-based brand's array of men's and women's performance clothing and accessories that blend fashion and function. Look for this concept to open later this Spring. vuoriclothing.com

Gorjana

Another Cali-cool brand, Laguna Beach-based Gorjana will bring its everyday effortless baubles to MOA, also marking its first Minnesota location. Gorjana's sweet spot is on-trend accessories perfect for stacking, mixing and matching, plus bundled sets for nailing a layered look, and personalized styles like birthstones and initials. Shoppers can save with the line's more wallet-friendly, trend-forward 18 karat gold-plated pieces or splurge on the fine jewelry collection, which includes dainty diamonds, solid gold and precious gemstones like emeralds, opals, and sapphires. gorjana.com

Shady Rays

Here's a win for Minnesota: Lifestyle eyewear brand Shady Rays will open its first Midwest spot and fourth overall at our very own megamall this summer. Specializing in affordable lifestyle eye and sunglasses, performance sunglasses and seasonable snow goggles (styles start at $50), the Simpsonville, Kentucky-founded brand believes eyewear is meant to take you through all of life's adventures, which is why it offers customers a warranty on lost, broken, or damaged frames. shadyrays.com

Waterdrop

A retailer rooted in...water? Yup, you heard that right. The Vienna-based hydration company Waterdrop has grown exponentially since launching in 2017, and is now expanding beyond the Euro market and into the United States. While Waterdrop has tested its concept at a variety of American mall-based kiosks, its true, U.S. brick-and-mortar approach begins with the country's biggest mall, of course. Product offering includes its line of patented "microdrinks"—dissolvable cubes made of compressed fruit and veggie extracts used to flavor water, and a line of drinkwear and accessories that allow shoppers to monitor their H2O intake right from the Waterdrop app. waterdrop.com

The Normal Brand

The Normal Brand, a St. Louis-based clothing line that began with just a tee shirt (The Normal Shirt) made of an exclusive fabric, called puremeso—a rib fabric made of a polyester and cotton blend—will make its Minne debut (other locations include St. Louis, Kansas City, Denver, and Nashville). The three brothers, who set out to redefine comfortable, durable clothes and gear, will bring its men's and women's apparel and accessories to the North this summer. thenormalbrand.com

Chanel Beauty

Beauty lovers with champagne taste, this one's for you. While the upscale French makeup and skincare brand is handling its own public relations (and currently holding tight to info!), according to an MOA spokesperson, Chanel Beauty is expected to open on the first level of the mall's west wing later this spring. chanel.com