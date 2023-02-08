New Digs for Findfurnish

This week marks refurbished mid-century home goods store Findfurnish's last in its Marcy Holmes storefront. Don't fret! The brand isn't going far—just moving on up. Last week owner Brian Wilcox took his Instagram followers on a building tour and announced they'd bought a new building on Central Ave. in Northeast.

"It’s been a goal of ours to purchase a building of our own since day one—it just took us another 4,123 days to realize that goal," says Wilcox, who, along with his best friend, Marie Zellar, started out as a Cragslist-based resale business out of Zellar's Northeast Minneapolis home. Since, it's grown to be a staple in the Twin Cities (and beyond—the brand boasts a cool 28,000 Instagram followers hungry for the perfect credenza or Eames chair) for midcentury finds restored by its highly skilled in-house team.

The building, located at 2014 Central Ave. NE, spans 7,500 square feet (nearly double its current storefront) and will serve as a mixed-use space—a shipping and receiving garage, workshop and studio, and a front gallery and retail storefront. "It gives us the room to operate like we have always wanted to," says Wilcox, who also plans to host more local dealers, vintage dealers from all over the Midwest, and someday, events, in his new digs.

"It’s getting hard to find this stuff and we need to have a big network of people all over to get the goods," says Wilcox. He anticipates with the new space will come a broader edit of late 19th and 20th century styles with the help of other dealers and experts.

FindFurnish will continue operating at its 5th St. location with limited hours through February 11, with a soft opening for the new location scheduled for February 18. 2014 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., findfurnish.com, @findfurnish