New and Now in Local Retail

From new concepts—both local and national—to upgraded digs, the future looks bright for Twin Cities shopping. Here's the skinny.

On the Move

Good retail news for Uptown—just two years after opening in Linden Hills, sustainable and sister-owned fashion boutique Les Sól has cozied into a new space on Lake (1614 W. Lake St.) across the street from another women's fashion concept, Michael Pikart's Combine. Les Sól 2.0 boasts a similar vibe—with colorful wall art serving as the backdrop for racks and displays filled with indie and West Coast fashion brands and accessories, plus giftables for the cool, Gen-Z girl on your list. Psst: Word is another new fashion retailer is slated to move in next door (details still to come), helping to round out the block and kickstart the iconic 'hood's resurgence we've all been waiting for.

A few miles west, veteran retail Dugo, which caters to a more mature customer, moved one space over in the happenin' Nolan Mains district at 50th and France (3939 Market St., Edina). Owner Nancy Shank's new digs, now a few hundred square feet larger, still serves as a go-to for special occasion dressing—dresses and evening separates and the accessories that accompany (with a curated assortment of handbags and jewelry).

Speaking of Nolan Mains...

...the buzzy shopping spot continues to show zero signs of slowing down. Barricades indicate that sustainable men's and women's fashion brand Faherty will make its Minnesota debut later this year. Other new tenants to join the Nolan Mains fam include locally-owned East West Girl, a new fashion and lifestyle boutique catering to young girls; adventure and outdoor apparel and gear brand Wilder Brothers; and San Francisco-based ethically sourced jewelry company Brilliant Earth, which specializes in lab grown diamonds.

New in National

Good news: Our malls are also slinging leases. Recent news dropped that three nationals—Lululemon (who made the decision to go from pop-up to permanent), Anthropologie, and Warby Parker—will join the retail roster at Rosedale Center, and sustainable and washable shoe and bag brand Rothy's will slide into Galleria this fall. The luxury Edina shopping center also signed on a new local concept, Sweet Ivy, a sister store to Excelsior shop Sweet Nautical. We're crushing on Becky Leffer's shop, a true haven for casual women's clothing and accessories at a bridge price point and with a tailored, feminine vibe. Also keep your eyes peeled for new digs for locals Jaxon Grey and Fawbush's, both set for a reopening later early Fall.

Four for STP

ICYMI: Two new concepts landed on the capital city's iconic Grand Ave. last month. Say "bonjour" to Enchanté and Garçon, a blended men's and women's Stillwater boutique that has expanded west. Home decor fanatics, be sure to add local ceramist Francis Pineda-Fischer's new namesake outpost, Sandwich Ceramic, (1672 Hamline Ave. N.), an enclave for his handmade ceramic vessels, and The Mustache Cat, a new vintage treasure trove in Highland Park, to your next shopping excursion bucket list.