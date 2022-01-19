New and Noteworthy Shops in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams (Interior of blank inside, senti products); courtesy of studio BV (interior rendering) Rendering of local jewelry designer Larissa Loden’s new St. Paul storefront slated to open this spring Rendering of local jewelry designer Larissa Loden’s new St. Paul storefront slated to open this spring

Loden Up

Of course, in true Loden fashion, she plans to use her space as a platform for other women- and nonbinary-owned businesses. “I want to put more money in the pockets of women. At the end of the day, when women have more money, everyone does better,” says Loden.

In addition to her namesake jewelry and accessories line, Loden’s showcasing engaging brands from other cities that people may not yet know about—Austin’s The Burlap Bag, L.A.’s The Good Twin—and items from some of her fave Dutch and Scandi designers.

Look for a spring 2022 opening. 2032 Marshall Ave., St. Paul, larissaloden.com

× Expand Every Saturday, Blank Inside hosts a trunk show from a different creator, giving shoppers a chance to meet the artists. Every Saturday, Blank Inside hosts a trunk show from a different creator, giving shoppers a chance to meet the artists.

Sister, Sister

A hidden gem worth visiting on your next shopping excursion? Jen Nylin’s Jenny in the City (4704 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls.), an urban-boho-chic enclave of clothing and shoes (from brands like KUT and Steve Madden), accessories, small-batch beauty products, and artisan jewelry. Our product pick? Nylin’s own “Be a Kind Human” line of apparel (because everyone could use a reminder once in a while). Then, pop over to Jenny in the City’s Whittier sister shop, Blank Inside (23 E. 26th St., Mpls.), a whimsical oasis for gifting—Nylin’s focus is grab-and-go goodies, home décor, and greeting cards that are, aptly enough, all blank inside for just about every person and occasion.

× Expand Nolan Mains, at 50th & France

“It” District

Hangin’ Around

Nolan Mains, at 50th & France, continues to be a hot retail haunt, specifically for local concepts. Last spring, interior designer Bria Hammel tested the brick-and-mortar waters with her Brooke and Lou pop-up. Now, she’s making her footprint permanent, and the Edina storefront will serve as her flagship and showroom for its array of home décor, entertaining essentials, assortment of large furniture and upholstery pieces, and seasonal holiday collections. 3921 Market St., Edina, brookeandlou.com

× Expand Nolan Mains scene is Senti

Bookmark This

New to the Nolan Mains scene is Senti, the brainchild of Jen Knoch, creator of From Grasse with Love (FGWL), a line of luxe fragrances, candles, and skin care products from the perfume capital of the world—Grasse, France. Knoch has reimagined FGWL from an online-focused brand into a multisensory brick-and-mortar experience highlighting products that cater to sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch. Explore fragrances from all over the world (including her best-selling Calming Park candles), teas and other confections, cozy slippers, lavender sachets, silk eye masks, visual pleasures for the tabletop, and vintage French and Italian vinyls from the ’50s and ’60s. 3922 W. 50th St., Edina, shopsenti.com