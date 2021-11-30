Escape to the Outdoors in Luxury at Nature Link

× Expand Photos courtesy of Nature Link canoe on a shoreline at sunset

In today’s tech-centric world, wouldn’t we all benefit from a digital detox once in a while? Thanks to four local entrepreneurs, your escape can be just a road trip away. Ben and Zoie Vanden Wymelenberg (owners of Woodchuck USA) and Kate and Tony Becker (owners of Pinewood Weddings and Events, Atlas A-Frame, and Northerly traveling photo booth) have teamed up on a new venture: Nature Link, a luxury resort concept in Nisswa designed to encourage guests to disconnect from technology and connect with the great outdoors.

“Our lives have become so reliant on a constant connection with technology,” the Vanden Wymelenbergs and Beckers say. “Notifications, screen time, and social media consume our attention as if we are living our lives through a device as opposed to living in the present. Our vision is a world more connected to nature, our true selves, each other, and our callings.”

The resort, nestled on a private 14-acre property on Clark Lake along the Paul Bunyan State Trail, includes 10 (plus more to come!) minimalist Scandi-modern-designed units available to rent (from one-bedroom micro cabins to three-bedroom apartment-style units equipped with full living rooms), a private beach, and an island. The experience is made complete with outdoor activities, including kayaks and paddleboards. Plus, there’s an on-site event venue—Catalyst—designed for weddings and private events. While the resort discourages you from packing your laptop, the dog-friendly property does encourage you to pack your pooch. Bookings available April 1–September 20, 2022. naturelink.us