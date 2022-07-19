Mustache Cat Purrs in Highland Park

× Expand photo by Caitlin Abrams

That’s Bernie the shop cat greeting you inside The Mustache Cat, a new home décor stop in St. Paul. And, yes, it appears your feline friend does indeed have a white handlebar mustache-like marking that has inspired the store’s name.

Shopkeeper Rebecca Sansone, who opted to leave her corporate job at Wayfair and pursue her long-term dream of opening her own business, is a vintage fanatic who loves blending old with new—and this spot is a reflection of just that. “My friends always joke and say it’s like my house exploded and The Mustache Cat was born,” says Sansone, who grew up on the East Coast picking and exploring flea markets with her parents. “Mixing modern, unique pieces with vintage wares that tell a story is very much how I like to live.”

Sansone’s shop focuses entirely on goods by women-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local brands not yet represented in other Twin Cities shops. Makers include Onyx Candles hand-poured in antique vessels (be sure to smell the custom scent created specifically for the shop), New Street Co., (the resin domino set is an editor’s pick!), United Goods, and more.

Sansone also offers a swap program allowing customers to bring back any vintage item purchased from the store within a year to trade for something else. “The idea is to live with it for a little while and once something has served its time and you’re ready for something fresh or new, we’ll find that piece its next life and find you a cool new piece.” 500 Lexington Pkwy. S., St. Paul, 651-356-8020