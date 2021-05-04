Mother's Day Gift Ideas

× Expand Courtesy of the Locket Sisters Gold Locket

Need a card? Here are four local ones:

Who’s mom wouldn’t be delighted by the cute illustrations of MNiCards? mni-cards.com

Bench Pressed, a mom and pop letterpress and design studio in Minneapolis, has both a traditional card and one for grieving mothers, recognizing the holiday can evoke complicated emotions. benchpressed.net

We love Bruno Press, a woman-owned printmaking shop based in Saint Joseph, Minn. Sometimes sassy, sometimes expressing just the right amount of affirming words, the shop offers some wonderfully fitting mom’s day cards that sum up exactly what it means to show love for the strongest women in our lives. mcbrunopress.com

You know who’s still waiting for you to call back? Elevate the phone call with a subscription to Quill and Cue to keep your communication with mom on schedule in a more long-lasting exchange. quillandcue.com

Flowers

You can’t go wrong with this M-Day classic—stop into a local floral shop and pick up a bouquet, perhaps at Ergo Floral, Spruce, Soderberg’s, or Bachman’s. If mom’s feeling prickly, pop into Mother Co. and buy her a cactus instead.

The Goods

Even the mom who swears she has everything will love one of these local gifts.

“Mama” sweatshirt from Statement Boutique

For moms who want to wear their favorite title loud and proud. 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., thestatementboutique.com

Custom locket from The Locket Sisters

Twin Cities sisters Amy and Allyssa Woodford started their modern heirloom company a few years ago—and now, with dozens of pieces, you’ll be sure to find one that suits your mama’s style. thelocketsisters.com

Trays from Cambria

Level up her kitchen (or patio happy hour game) with food-safe, nonporous Cambria charcuterie boards, trays, and lazy susans. cambriausa.com

“Be Well for the Moment” kit from Lilac 11

Give the mother-figure in your life a few minutes of self-care, courtesy of new local beauty brand Lilac 11. The kit includes two essential oil rollers, hydrating toner, and our editor-favorite minty lip balm. (Bonus: Everything’s 20 percent off for Mother’s Day.) lilac11.com

Sneaks from Pumpz

Give her the shoes she’ll run around in all spring and summer. We like the AGL white leather Suzies or sustainable-chic Venturi Nautico Pierres (made from recycled bottles!), both available at Pumpz. (Or just get her a Galleria gift card and let the chicest lady in your life pick her own kicks?) Galleria, Edina, pumpzco.com

Microfiber Yoga Mat from Big Raven

Elevate your mom’s Savasana with one of Big Raven’s microfiber suede and natural rubber mats. With a bounty of collections to choose from, there’s a design fit for every inner yogi, whether it’s a hot pink color maze or a hand painted pattern of Yosemitie’s sunrise. bigravenyoga.com

The Greats

Gift your mom an experience—whether you can be with her in person or not.

Salt Therapy at The Salt Cave

If you want to shake things up this Mother’s Day, book a private session at Minnesota’s first therapeutic salt cave. Salt therapy (or halotherapy) is used to ease stress and anxiety, and treat symptoms of asthma and allergies. Your mama can relax in one of the salt cave’s zero-gravity recliners for a 45-minute session. 4811 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-567-2587, saltcaveminnesota.com

Zenska Glava Virtual Wine Class

Even if you don’t live close by, here’s something the entire fam can do together: Sign up for one of these Twin Cities-based, women-run virtual classes, buy the according wines (if you want, the wine isn’t required for the class), and grab your notepads. zenskaglava.com

Brunch and Shopping at the Hewing Hotel

If you can celebrate in person, the North Loop boutique hotel has all-in-one-fun planned for you and your mama. Start with a prix fixe brunch at Tullibee (complete with a complimentary mimosa for the special lady), then shop a pop-up boutique of local vendors like Excelsior Candles, De Nova Robes, Mend Jewelry, and more. 300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., hewinghotel.com. Reserve your spot at exploretock.com

Spa Day at Anda

We don’t need to tell you (or your mama) that it’s been a long year. Let her relax a little with a trip to Anda Spa, in Hotel Ivy. Book her a Hydrafacial, massage, body wrap, or mani/pedi—or get a gift card and let her pick what she needs the most. 201 S. 11th St., Mpls., andaspa.com