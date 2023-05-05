Mother's Day Events Around the Twin Cities

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Hotel Emery

Scarf Shop Pop-up

Mother's Day weekend, designer Martha McQuade behind Scarf Shop will pop-up at Nolo women's retailer Parc with an exclusive assortment of colorful, hand-dyed and small batch cotton scarves and neck scarves. One for you, one for mom? May 12–14, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., parcboutique.com

Four Seasons Mother's Day Weekend Market

The fairy godmother to local makers, Mich Berthiume, has curated a list of 20 artists and vendors for a special mother's day market edition at the Four Seasons Minneapolis. All goods are geared toward the mom figures in our lives—including fascinators and hair accessories by milliner Karen Morris, luxury lounge wear by Molly Pepper, handbags by Hej lov, Art by Aliesha's custom map art and travel guides, and more. May 13–14, 245 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., fourseasons.com

Mother's Day at Hotel Emery

Grab the leading ladies in your life and make a day out of it at Hotel Emery. Start with mimosas and brunch at the chic, plant-filled midcentury modern hotel's resto, Guilia, and stick around for other experiences including a permanent jewelry pop-up with Stay Golden MN, skincare pop-up by Yin Botanicals, plus a bloom bar for building your own bouquets. May 14, 215 S. 4th St., Mpls., hotelemery.com

Malcolm Yards Mom-A-Rama

After a successful first go, this fun food hall is back with its second annual Mom-A-Rama Mother's Day bash. The event features 20 local makers spanning art, fresh flowers, spices, home decor, permanent jewelry (are you noticing a trend?) and more. Plus, crafts and activities for kiddos making it a full-on family affair. May 14, 501 30th Ave. SE, Mpls., malcolmyards.market

Paikka x Cosmos Mother's Day Floral Workshop

Play florist for the day with new-to-the-scene Cosmos Floral, who is hosting a workshop at Paikka. A ticket will get you insider tips and tricks, one large arrangement made from locally-grown blooms and a ceramic vase. $175 per person. Space is limited. May 10, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul, cosmosfloral.com

We'll keep adding to this list, so be sure to check back for more Mother's Day events and happenings!