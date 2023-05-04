Mother-Daughter Businesses to Support this Mother's Day

× Expand GRAY Home + Lifestyle

Treat the mother figure in your life the Twin Cities way by sourcing local giftables from mother-daughter-owned shops and brands. From apothecary that will send her straight into self-care mode to fashion-forward finds, every mum deserves some serious spoiling.

Melly

At this mother-daughter-owned Galleria boutique, you'll find a Cape Cod-meets-Palm Beach mix of womenswear from brands like Lilly Pulitzer (Melly is a signature Lily store!), Longchamp, , and MZ Wallace. It's a one-stop shop with clothing, accessories, jewelry, shoes, and gifts in a rainbow of colors and bright patterns. A summer wardrobe essential, indeed. Galleria Edina, mellyonline.com

Link and Lenni

We've been following Tessa Webber (the creative mind) and her mom, Patricia, the business brain since they launched Tess and Tricia in 2013. Since, it's morphed into Link and Lenni, a line of everyday fashion jewelry—zodiac pendants, dainty gold chains and drop pearl earrings—and welded permanent jewelry service. Pick up the brand's signature "mama" chain or make an appointment to get linked up with her—the gift that will stand the test of time. tessandtricia.com

Gray Home and Lifestyle

This serene Excelsior boutique is a minimalist's dream come true. Mother Dee Dee Lappen and daughter Chloe Faulk nail a freshly curated selection that spans clothing, home goods, and skincare. The ladies' sweet spots are artisan-made, small-batch specialty pieces like skincare by Grown Alchemist, St. Paul-born and now LA-based handbag designer Clare V., and fashion label The Great. Plus, one-of-a-kind works by local painter Abbey Holden. Shopping for a new or soon-to-be mom this year? Wander to the store's back area and you'll discover Pip and Pal, a très chic baby and child boutique. 264 Water St., Excelsior, grayhomeandlifestyle.com

Kobi Co.

New-to-the-scene Kobi Co. is a candle and wellness brand and brainchild of Tasha Harris and Kobi Gregory. Since launching as a pandemic project in 2020, Kobi Co. has grown into a full-fledged business specializing in bath bombs, bath-salts, sprays, and a collection of soy candles (including the best-selling #PurpleRain and #Feelin'GoodAsHell, both complete with QR codes that link to a curated Spotify playlist for maximum self care). Shop online or check out its new brick-and-mortar, now open in Downtown Minneapolis. Give mom a gift that will send her straight to self-care mode while also giving back—with each Kobi Co. purchase, a portion of the proceeds go toward the brand's annual scholarship for BIPOC women program to help with college education. 48 S. 9th St., Mpls., lovekobico.com

Grethen House

A fashion destination in Minneapolis since 1980, consider this 50th and France boutique one of our grand dames. Owned by Mary Brindley (with help from her retail team—her son Tadd, and daughter-in-law Maggie), Grethen House showcases an edited collection of fashion-forward pieces from contemporary and designer labels (many which are exclusive to the Edina shop) such as Veronica Beard, Comme de Garçons, Ganni, Golden Goose, MM6 Maison Margiela, and Isabel Marant. Consider this spot somewhat of a local retail rite of passage. 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, grethenhouse.com