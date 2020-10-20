Coming Soon: Mother Co. St. Paul

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Madre Cacti Co.

Good news for a snowy October week: desert vibes are coming to St. Paul! That's right, beloved cactus and plant shop Mother Co. Plants is expanding and opening a satellite sister shop in the other twin city.

Slated to open next month, Mother number two will come in the form of a cozier 2,000 square foot outpost (compared to its 5,000 square foot one in North Mpls.) in Cathedral Hill, tucked off Selby Ave. and Dale St.

"We’re taking a very large risk—albeit calculated—in opening an entirely new space during a global pandemic and economic hell-storm," says Mother owner Erik Hamline. "But we believe we see enough of a demand as well as a market that’s primed for small business growth on the flip-side (as long as we can make it through of course)."

× Expand Sneak peek of Mother Co. St. Paul

The new shop will be stocked with go-to's and best sellers—Hamline and his team have spent some time slimming down the flagship to the items that do best for the brand and transferring that all over to St. Paul for a slightly abbreviated version—plus, a smattering of rare and funky finds and some St. Paul-specific merch.

In back lives a large patio space where the team hopes to host programming, workshops and parties once group gatherings commence.

As for St. Paul's vibe, in true Mother Co. fashion, it's a light-filled (and highly Instagrammable!), washed-out textural space. And according to Hamline, a little more refined. "We wanted to keep the spaces readably cohesive while pushing the new shop away just enough to create a little differentiation between the two worlds."

What's it like to source exotic non-native plants during a pandemic? Hamline, who usually transports plants to the tundra via road trips to the Southwest, has cut back significantly on buying trips, has adjusted pretty heavily to rely on a consolidated group of growers. "Things are much, much different this season, but we’re trying to be proactive and as flexible as we can be," says Hamline.

Look for Mother St. Paul mid-November—location to come–and keep your eyes peeled for a fun rebrand Spring 2021.