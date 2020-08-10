Moth Oddities to Open Northeast Storefront

× Expand photo courtesy of Moth Oddities Yana Pietras and Ian O'Neill of Moth Oddities Yana Pietras and Ian O'Neill of Moth Oddities

No pandemic can stop Yana Pietras and Ian O'Neill, partners and coowners of Moth Oddities, an online vintage shop created in 2014. Last week, they announced plans to open their first brick-and-mortar store in Nordeast.

Several stockists around the Twin Cities—including The Grand Collective and Duke Albert, which closed its physical doors due to Covid-19 last Spring—have carried Moth Oddities' vintage over the years, but this fall, the couple will finally have a space to call home.

The vintage outpost will be stocked with secondhand threads and accessories sourced from around the U.S.—Pietras and O'Neill find all of their wares via cross country road trips in their '86 Jeep Wagoneer named Eleanor. The duo also gets shipments of Italian vintage from their buyer in Northern Italy (cue: the ’80s Fendi shirt-blazer I nabbed from a Moth Oddities Instagram story sale last year—score!), and will carve out a space within the shop for the collection.

In addition to vintage, Pietras and O'Neill plan to highlight products by local makers who put an emphasis on sustainability practices, especially those from BIPOC & LGBTQIA communities. 10 percent of all sales at Moth Oddities will go to various causes that align with the shop's mission.

Despite the pandemic causing retail closures, Pietras and O'Neill are excited to go all-in on a physical presence. "If the uncertainty of 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that a lot can happen in a short period of time, which is all the more reason to take the leap into the unknown. Say yes and figure out the details later," Pietras and O'Neill say.

The 800 square-foot store is slated to open next month at 2201 2nd St., Mpls. for curbside pickup. Follow @MothOddities on Instagram for updates on grand opening and in-store shopping. mothoddities.com