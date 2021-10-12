MOA's Community Commons Welcomes New Minority-Owned Businesses

× Expand Photo courtesy of MOA Community Commons at MOA

Last October, Mall of America opened Community Commons, a co-op-style retail store that gives small businesses impacted by the pandemic and destruction from the civil unrest a chance to test their concepts at the mall. Community Commons retailers benefit from no rent for the initial three months, and, once their three months are up, have an opportunity to continue selling inside the space with percentage rent.

This month, for its third installment, the mall is set to rotate nine new local BIPOC-owned businesses that span various categories into its dedicated Community Commons space. Featured brands include: luxury shoe brand Coco Nashay; clothing and footwear brand Edicion Especial; pudding vendor Highly Flavored Delicacies; fashion, beauty and hair products by House of Bella; African women's clothing boutique House of Queens; t-shirt line Joe Peezy Wear; organic beard oil by Mike's; works by Tipton Hammond Arts; and streetwear-inspired designs by Under Dawg.

Since Community Commons's conception, eight businesses from the first two batches have gone on to open their own standalone shops within the mall. Take Ricardo Hernandez, for instance, owner of La Michoacana Purépecha, a Mexican-style ice cream, frozen yogurt, and speciality foods shop, who, after three months of testing the waters at the mega-mall, went on to open his brand's second storefront.

Hernandez reports the co-op helped him reach new customers and make his dreams of opening in our state's biggest mall a reality. "MOA was always part of our business plan and thanks to Community Commons, we were able to make it happen," says Hernandez, who also reports high levels of traffic since opening in August. "We are a well-known ice cream shop and we have so many loyal customers that any time they are at Mall of America, they stop in."

For Roberto Cordova, owner of Indigenous-run clothing and accessories business LLAKTA, Community Commons also stood as a springboard for success. "It was the starting point for a great business experience," says Cordova, who now sells his selection of ponchos, jackets, hats, and scarves (all handmade by Indigenous peoples of North, South, and Central Americas) out of his own space.

Visit the Community Commons on the south end of the mall's second level, and read more about the concept at our sister publication, Twin Cities Business.

mallofamerica.com