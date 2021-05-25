Minnesota United Collaborates with Hybrid Nation for Apparel Collection

× Expand Hybrid Nation x MNUFC Justin Sutherland Hybrid Nation x MNUFC Justin Sutherland wearing the Hybrid Nation x MNUFC collab

Minnesota United has teamed up with local streetwear brand Hybrid Nation to release a limited-edition apparel collection at 10 a.m. today. The capsule collection—which highlights the team’s blue, gray, black, and splash of red hues—features a bomber jacket, zip pullover, jogger track pants, and ballcap, all sold on Hybrid Nation’s website and the Black and Blue Team Store at Allianz Field.

Hybrid National is a locally owned, socially conscious streetwear brand launched in 2015 and led by Jeremy Sutherland, made famous by Sutherland’s brother Justin in his appearances on Iron Chef America, Top Chef, and Fast Foodies. Sutherland collaborated with Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall on the collection—the ballcap “dad hat” features a loon feather design.

“Hybrid Nation is thrilled to debut this capsule collection with Minnesota United,” said Sutherland in a press release. “It was an incredible experience developing the design with Michael Boxall, and then launching the collection with him wearing it means we are poised to sell out this limited-edition collection very quickly.”

Minnesota United’s collaboration with Hybrid Nation is part of a broader commitment by Major League Soccer to grow supplier diversity. It follows recent moves by the League to work with brands owned by people of color in other markets.

“Jeremy [Sutherland] at Hybrid Nation has a lot of expertise and being a local Minnesotan, it’s awesome to get involved with brands and smaller businesses like his,” said Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall in a press release. “He’s great at what he does and for me to see what happens behind the scenes and have a little bit of input in the final product was pretty cool.”