Midwest Mountaineering Reopens After Car Crashes Into Storefront

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday evening, a vehicle crashed into Midwest Mountaineering, the locally owned and operated outdoor goods store located in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis.

The condition of the driver is unknown as of now, according to KSTP. At least one person was transported away from the scene.

The store, which sells climbing, camping, and paddling gear among its wares, was well past closed with no employees or customers inside at the time of the accident. Sheridan Braun, manager at Midwest Mountaineering, said that after a long day of clean up, the store is already open again, less than 24 hours later.

“We have a great dedicated staff who love the store, so lots of people came in and showed up early before their shifts started to help,” Braun said.

The vehicle drove through the window and well into the clothing department of the store. Staff are still sorting through the affected clothing, but other than that, the shop remains in okay shape.

Midwest Mountaineering has been a staple of the West Bank for decades, where it landed after moving out of its original location on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis in 1976, as the city core expanded.

Braun encourages customers to come on in.