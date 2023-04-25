FindFurnish Acquires New Building

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Brian Wilcox and Eric Wivinus

After Brian Wilcox opened his refurbished vintage home goods business, FindFurnish, he made an immediate splash among hungry midcentury modern fans hunting for an iconic Bertoia chair or tulip table. Since its inception, the concept’s taken many forms—from a Craigslist-based basement incubator to a unit within Casket Arts to a standalone storefront in Nordeast’s Marcy-Holmes. And its latest move proves there’s no slowing down: Wilcox (above right) and his partners, Eric Wivinus (above left) and John Ster (not pictured), recently acquired a Central Avenue building for the brand.

The new digs, spanning 7,500 square feet (nearly double FindFurnish’s last space!), are as impressive as the store’s 30,000 Instagram followers and act as a mixed-use retail shop–meets–workshop for its highly skilled in-house team dedicated to restoring classic styles from the late 19th and 20th centuries.

For people who make a living traveling and scouring estate sales for rare pieces, one might wonder: What are the holy grail items? “Of course, we love the classic midcentury designers and the specific pieces with cult followings, but the most thrilling finds are the unexpected,” says Wilcox. “The unique vintage industrial and academic items—items that stand strong on their own and yet can play well with other items in your space.”

× Expand Furniture FindFurnish’s new workshop and retail store lends plenty of space for restored treasures.

Recent scores for Wilcox include beveled glass–fronted steel surgical cabinets from the late 1800s and a perfectly shaped oak juror’s chair. Other pieces his team’s always on the hunt for? “Original abstract art with good composition and vibrant or interesting colors,” says Wilcox.

Of course, with more space comes the opportunity to house even more beautiful, rare, and wonderful objects. According to Wilcox, in addition to the regular edit, we can expect to see more art deco, art moderne, and postmodern, plus a broader volume of art from new collaborators and collectors in the new space. See something you like? Act fast—the store’s rare and coveted assortment garners attention among antiques design aficionados well beyond the Twin Cities. 2014 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., findfurnish.com, @findfurnish