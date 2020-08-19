Michelle Obama “Vote” Necklace Spells Sales for Larissa Loden Jewelry

× Expand Courtesy of Larissa Loden Vote Necklace

Jewelry designer Larissa Loden intended to watch live TV coverage of the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, but she fell asleep on the couch before the headliners took the stage. In her defense, Loden gave birth to a baby boy just two weeks ago. She’s technically on maternity leave, but as any business owner knows, there’s really no such thing as completely checking out, and so she decided to do a quick review of the day’s jewelry orders during her newborn’s 2 a.m. feeding. Sales had doubled while she dozed off. And the majority of orders were for one particular item: a necklace that spells out “Vote.”

It took but one Google search for Loden to figure out she had Michelle Obama to thank for the sudden surge of sales. During her speech on Monday, the former First Lady wore a delicate gold “Vote” necklace that took the Internet by storm. Obama’s necklace was custom ordered from ByChari, but while the fashion media worked to confirm that detail, people started searching for “Vote necklace,” and Minneapolis-based larissaloden.com showed up as one of the top results.

Loden’s 24-karat gold plated necklace sells for $60. An adjustable version on a 14-karat gold-filled box chain is $150. ByChari’s gold Vote necklace, now featured on the Los Angeles designer’s site, is $295. The ByChari website says it will take 3-4 weeks to produce.

× Expand Courtesy of Larissa Loden Vote Necklaces

Statement jewelry has emerged as a boon to the Larissa Loden brand, particularly during the pandemic. Loden’s F-word necklace sold out in the early weeks of quarantine. She quickly sold through “For George” bracelets following the death of George Floyd, and donated 100 percent of sales to Color of Change, a racial justice organization.

Loden introduced her “Vote” collection, featuring necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and pins, back in February. In recent weeks, she used the pieces as a call to action on her social media platforms. Even before Obama wore hers, Loden was starting to stock up with the presidential election approaching. But that won’t begin to cover the orders now pouring—both online and wholesale requests from retailers around the country.

“I’m just sitting here rocking a baby,” Loden said on Tuesday, “and trying to figure out how to make 700 vote necklaces in one week. Just another day in business.”