Meet the Friends Behind PlantyQueens

Lillie Rosen and Maya Sirrah go way back. The two masterminds behind PlantyQueens met in high school and have stayed friends for more than 12 years. Their passion for houseplants started with Maya, who while living with Lillie, infected her with the same love. Over a year after launching the business, the two are now preparing to open their first store in Northeast Minneapolis this Saturday, April 9.

PlantyQueens was born out of pure passion. Just a few months before the pandemic, Lillie started a plant-stagram for the simple purpose of sharing pictures of their plant collection.

The pandemic gave them a lot of time on their hands, as Lillie was furloughed and Maya was teaching from home, their hobby began to grow. Eventually, they were invited to a backyard plant sale in Maplewood. “We immediately got there and we looked at each other and said, ‘why don’t we start a company,’” Rosen recalls. The plant sale was hosted by David Marin, who is now growing plants exclusively for them.

It’s been something short of an odyssey to get to the opening of their storefront. The two first started operating out of Lillie’s basement. Since then, they’ve worked out of a warehouse with no natural light to a beautiful fourth-story, south-facing place in downtown Minneapolis to their newest location on Johnson Street.

Visitors to the one-stop shop will find all sorts of houseplants: monstera, philodendrons, even mystery hoya varieties, and a helpful potting station. The pair offers plant consultation services to identify plants and offer growing tips.

Lillie and Maya boast the incredible location as well as the building itself, described by Maya as a midcentury, '70s, pink house. “I drove by this on my way home from work every day and was just like, ‘Lillie we need to be here’” she says. “And it just ended up working out, it was kismet, we talked to the owners and they were like ‘this is great timing’ and a month later, we’re in here.”

Though Lillie and Maya are the face of PlantyQueens, it’s taken a village to build it. They attribute a lot of their success to their ability to build long lasting connections with clients, fellow plant lovers and most of all, other local businesses from designers Ashley Mary and Chelsea Brink to sign extraordinaire, Kelsi Sharp. “We would be nothing without the community,” Maya says. That shows outside the store as well as inside: their merch is screen-printed in Minneapolis by Bitter Buffalo, their logo designed by Chelsea Brink, “everything down to the nail is locally made,” she says.

PlantyQueens is personified by Lillie and Maya. There is no separating the women from the business, and that has contributed to their growth. Their instagram (which is popping thanks to Lillie) is a way for them to interact with the community. “Our brand is so different compared to other plant shops, Maya and I going live is one of the biggest things,” Lillie says. They go live to give followers a sneak peek to their coming inventory and to get a chance to meet the people who engage with them.

In their personal lives, they are passionate human rights advocates and it manifests in the way that they run the business. In the past, they have held fundraisers for Ukraine, and raised money for the family of Amir Locke from the proceeds from their merch. “We stand behind our opinions and beliefs and we’re not really afraid to show that, and that draws in a certain type of clientele,” they say.

While the two have been holding full-time jobs aside from working the business, Maya has decided to leave the teaching world in the summertime to manage the shop full time. With that decision comes a shift to the way that the store will be operating. They will be expanding their hours throughout the week, changing their plant release days from Fridays to Sundays at 7 p.m. and hosting the grand opening of their store alongside a lot of the local artists that helped it happen. The beautiful space will also be holding special events and small get-togethers hosted by the queens.

The store just launched with a soft opening over the weekend, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until they expand hours in the summer.

“We can’t sleep.” Lillie says, “We cannot sleep, we're so excited to be back in the community in this way.”

Maya adds, “I'm probably gonna cry so, anyone who is here on Saturday, is just going to see me bawl.”