Arlo Opens in Northeast

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alexa Desbiens Arlo interior

Having spent the majority of her career opening, managing, and consulting for stores, Alexa Desbiens is no newcomer to the retail world—but she always dreamed of creating a store of her own. Alas, the pandemic threw a wrench in her big plans, and instead she opted for establishing an online shop, Arlo.

Each week, Desbiens would drop a curated capsule of new and vintage clothing pieces, plus she offered styling tips encouraging women to create outfits by combining her capsule of staples with what they may already have in their closets. Arlo’s following grew each month, and now, one year later, her vision of owning and operating a physical storefront has come to life.

The brick-and-mortar, which is located in Northeast’s Marcy Holmes neighborhood (in the former Spot Spa space), stocks women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories—both new and vintage—plus classic pieces from Z Supply and trendier looks from lesser-known European brands. “The shop offers a variety of items that, with the proper styling, will take you from couch to cocktails,” says Desbiens. Also find greeting cards, candles, small homewares, and pieces spotlighting local women artists and makers—Made in Minn, Larissa Loden, Aesthete Modern Clay, The Potter’s Rock, and more. 21 SE 4th St., Mpls., shoparlo.com