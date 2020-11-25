MartinPatrick3 Reimagines a ‘Nutcracker Fantasy’ for its Holiday Window Display

The North Loop store has partnered with Minnesota Dance Theatre in an effort to bring the ballet’s costumes to life in a new way this holiday season.

by

In a partnership with MartinPatrick3Minnesota Dance Theatre’s production of Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy is brought to life through the North Loop department store’s holiday window display. While the annual ballet is unable to grace the stage this year, it’s iconic costumes are incorporated into the store’s front windows for the coming season.

MatrinPatrick3’s co-founder, Greg Walsh, combined the pieces with selections from the store’s own bespoke collections to keep the tradition alive. On display in its large street-side windows, customers and passersby can admire the ballet’s soldiers, snowflakes, sugar plum fairy, and more in the creative reimagination.

All photos courtesy of MartinPatrick3

“Our treasured costumes are without dancers this year, but it will be a special event indeed to see them alive with magic and imagination this holiday season, in the windows of MP3," says Minnesota Dance Theatre’s artistic director Lise Houlton, in a press release.

Additionally, MartinPatrick3 is selling Nutcracker ornaments with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards Minnesota Dance Theatre’s CAN Dance, a program that fully funds tuitions for dancers from diverse neighborhoods who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to be a part of the organization. 

More information on Minnesota Dance Theatre is available at mndance.org. Visitors can find MartinPatrick3 at 212 3rd Ave. N., #106, Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com.