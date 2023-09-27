A Peek at MartinPatrick3 and Isaia's North Shore Photoshoot

Earlier this month, high fashion hit the north shore thanks to a cool collab between North Loop retailer MartinPatrick3 and menswear line Isaia. The campaign juxtaposed the Naples, Italy-based brand's fall winter 2023 collection against the rugged, natural beauty of Lake Superior.

In addition to men's fashion by Isaia, MartinPatrick3's in-house jewelry boutique The Loupe provided unique baubles by designers Hoorsenbuhs and Shamballa. To add to the local luxe factor, an all-new Ferrari Roma, from Twin Cities Performance, even made the trip.

The photoshoot celebrates the robust selection of Isaia pieces that MartinPatrick3 carries—the largest carrier in the state.

"We are honored and delighted that Isaia, an Italian menswear brand with a reputation for excellence and our best-selling brand, chose to do a photoshoot on the North Shore of Minnesota," says MartinPatrick3 CEO. "The North Shore is a stunning destination that showcases the beauty and diversity of nature, from the majestic Lake Superior to the scenic waterfalls and forests. We hope that Isaia’s photoshoot will inspire more people to visit and appreciate the North Shore of Minnesota."

Soak in the eye candy (captured by Michael Handis), and shop new Isaia arrivals in-store—or spot them on the Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's Fashionopolis runway, on October 6. martinpatrick3.com