MartinPatrick3 Gives Local Creatives a Spotlight in New Designer Showcase

MartinPatrick3 is opening its doors to new talent with a local designer showcase. This March, two nearby menswear designers will be premiering their first collections alongside women’s jewelry, hat, and accessories collections. The ahead-of-the-trends store’s new venture is the start of a creative pipeline which will introduce newer and smaller makers to the greater Twin Cities market.

Menswear designers Denimani and Beck Thompson are presenting their new collections: Denimani’s new label Meta-Ism and Thompson’s first full collection under the name American Manger will hit the floor in the designers’ first presentation. Delpha Dum’s personal effects, jewelry, and accessories designed by Caitlin Dvorak, Ela Mariie’s jewelry, and Celina Kane’s hats will complement Denimani and Thompson as MartinPatrick3 wades into womenswear as well. Designer Jose Luis Cabrera will premiere his menswear collection at a later date.

On curating the showcase, MartinPatrick3 director of buying and planning Carrie Fryman said, “we want to highlight unique points of view that are more nuanced than some of the collections we carry every day.”

Collections like Denimani’s Meta-Ism do just that. A streetwear line that’s on its way to evolving into something more high fashion, Denimani works with denim, leather and wool. “It means the philosophy behind what it is to be us . . . diving into our inspirations, our experiences, you know, our thoughts and emotions, and developing products and concepts from that,” he says of the concept behind his collection. His B60 jeans and matching waistcoat were born out of his love of Levi’s 511s and are a new take on denim.

“I draw inspiration from traditional American wear, I like to describe the aesthetic as “Western Dystopia” so it’s me taking traditional western American wear and developing them in my own iterations . . . with more of a different silhouette,” he says.

Thompson, an employee at MartinPatrick3 with hopes to attend design school this summer, pulls together his collection with structured outerwear and a variation of neutrals. His cropped suspender jacket and peacekeeper cardigan are just a few of his pieces that add a new twist to familiar shapes.

Dvorak’s personal effects designs for Delpha Dum maintain a feminine and natural aesthetic with a bit of an edge, such as her agate chain necklaces. Former fashion blogger Ela has her own Chicago boutique and has been continuing her jewelry collection since her recent move to Minneapolis, with wearable pieces like her mismatched pearl drop hoops and tennis necklaces. Milliner Celina Kane’s most recent collection is season-less, her shimmering head wraps, big bows, and tassel berets are meant to be worn for any occasion.

“Mostly, I am excited for the designers. It’s such a great opportunity for them to get their designs in front of real customers and learn the business side of fashion. Everything is available for sale and we hope our amazing community shows up to support these incredible designers,” Fryman says.

The showcase will run March 22–28 with a special “Meet the Designer” day on Saturday, March 27 from 12 to 6 p.m.

MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave N. #106, Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com