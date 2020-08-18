MartinPatrick3's Carrie Fryman on Curating a New Women's Line During a Pandemic

× Expand Eli Eijadi Carrie Fryman

It’s official, MartinPatrick3 is now a true one-stop shop.

As reported in May, our fashion fairy godfathers have made our dreams come true—womenswear is coming to MP3. Set to launch September 10 at this North Loop boutique department store, the women’s category will include apparel and jewelry, plus an expanded selection of apothecary, gifts, and home décor with a feminine twist. If the retail haven has taught us anything, it's safe to assume the new department will not disappoint. According to Carrie Fryman, director of buying and planning at MartinPatrick3, the women’s concept will have its own look and feel. "It's going to feel very 'MartinPatrick3' in terms of providing that unique sense of discovery to our customers," she says. We sat down with Fryman to chat more about the brand's next move. Here's the skinny on what to expect of the much-anticipated collection.

What can we expect to see for the fall 2020 launch?

Our approach to women's is similar to that for the men's category. We're carving out a cool space within the existing MartinPatrick3 footprint, but remodeling it to cater toward our female shopper. The plan is to grow and expand as time goes on and we we learn about who that customer is, and add brands eery season.

To start, we're focusing on a apparel (including some cold weather gear) and jewelry, and holding off on shoes and handbags. Our fall fashion lines include Adam Lippes, AGOLDE, Baum und Pfedrgarten (a Danish brand similar to Ganni), Dusan, Eleventy, Kule, Rachel Comey and The Elder Statesmen. We'll feature jewelry by Alighieri, Bea Bongiasca, Dinosaur Designs, Edie Parker, Leigh Miller, and Pamela Love. We plan to add different brands every season, like Ulla Johnson and Lee Matthews for holiday. We're also expanding upon our apothecary and decor brands to cater more toward a more feminine aesthetic and client.

In your opinion, how do you think women will dress this coming fall/winter season? How has this affected how you curated the new women's collection?

This has been by far and away the most interesting season for buying, especially when it came to resort and holiday seasons. Because we live in Minnesota, we normally would buy a full run for all of these categories to cater to all of the galas, holiday parties, and vacations. This year, we're going much deeper in true, cozy fall/winter knitwear, and all the brands are saying that's how their accounts are buying, as well. Lines are designing and introducing looks and fabrics that they've never shown before. Take Adam Lipp, for instance, who is introducing elevated loungewear and looks that are still casual but able to be worn to a house party. Though we're still expecting brands to do a few special pieces for intimate holiday gatherings for people to dress up.

In your opinion, how does this impact fast fashion?

We are seeing so much change in the fast fashion market and I think that if people are going to buy something right now, they are going to buy something that they really love—something they see as a good investment. I think the past 5-10 years have been all about over-consumption and this mindset where its like buy buy buy everything because we can, and its accessible. Now with economic and environmental issues taken into account, people are rethinking how they want to spend their discretionary income. Down the road, I think we'll continue seeing more thoughtful consumers.

As for brands, they are building collection with that in mind by reducing pieces they are designing and limiting what goes into production. So many are designing tighter collections that they believe their customers are really going to love and their accounts are going to buy. I think this change is going to be permanent.

Does that mean less risk-taking?

I don't think so. I think they are going to be more true to who they are as a brand, and I think buyers are going to buy 60-70 percent for what they know will do well with their customers and what they expect from a brand. The rest is what I like to call the "icing"—AKA those special, editorial pieces you don't expect, or the items that create emotion. We won't be buying deep into that, but enough where we want to sell out.

What are you particularly most excited about for Fall?

I'm really excited about the jewelry lines we are going to introduce. It's such an interesting industry. Of course, MartinPatrick3, has vintage and higher-end fine jewelry pieces by J.B. Hudson (inside the Loupe), but we noticed that the Twin Cities doesn't have a ton of options in the $200-600 price range, which presented an opportunity. My whole vision was to have a tight but curated collection of jewelry brands that are high-quality and reasonably priced and on-trend.

I'm also excited to bring fashion brands that are not yet represented in Minneapolis. I think MP3 has done a good job on the men's side—introducing brands that people weren't familiar with—and now it's time to incorporate brands that our female shoppers can learn to love and incorporate into their wardrobes.

MP3 has adapted and pivoted in unique ways to service customers (i.e. curbside, AKA the new instant gratification, virtual shopping, etc.). Do you think those services here to stay?

Yes—I don't think they will ever go away. They are convenient services and make for a good business model. Curbside is especially great for customers who know exactly what they need and want. All the mass retailers were doing it and finally it's hit small business. Plus, there are a ton of people from a health and safety standpoint who aren't going to feel comfortable coming into stores until there is a vaccine. We need to meet the customers where they are.