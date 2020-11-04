Maria Stanley on Thinking Green

× Expand Photo by Michael J. Spear Maria Stanley in house

It’s important for local designer Maria Stanley to educate her customers as to why something in her line of handmade, vintage-inspired garments costs what it does. “My price point is not cheap, and that’s not because I’m sitting over here living a life of luxury,” she says.

As a voice for the slow fashion movement (she was featured in Vogue’s “What Is the Right Price for Fashion?” last June), the Minnesota native prides herself on finding the best materials from all over the world—most recently Italy and Turkey—that are everlasting and easy on the environment. She also partners with like-minded factories that don’t over-produce and that pay their workers fair wages.

Make no mistake: Stanley, who launched her eponymous line in 2016, understands that not everyone can fork over $200 for a pair of high-waisted trousers. Rather, she’s on a mission to help consumers become more mindful of a “buy less, buy better” strategy.

“For example, my Luna Pants are $198, and I estimate I’ll wear them 300 times in the next five years—less than $1 per wear,” says Stanley. “On the flip side, I could buy one pair of trendy printed trousers to wear once to an event for $30 and then toss to the donate pile.” Suddenly, $198 for a pair of pants doesn’t seem so pricey after all…

As the pandemic derails long-standing national retailers that relied on a seasonal fashion cycle to constantly sell what’s “new” or “trendy,” Stanley is taking the time to remind her followers why saving up for and investing in made-to-last garments matters. “I’m always surprised by the number of letters I receive from customers thanking me for my transparency and their new favorite piece they’ll wear forever. It keeps me going with my everyday brain struggle to find the balance of obtainability and sustainability.”

Stanley sees the shift away from fast fashion as a step in the right direction—one that’s setting up an even playing field for indie designers. “Shoppers aren’t the ones at fault—most of us love a good deal!—it’s the big corporations and their questionable values. It’s not OK for zippers to break after five wears. Neither is underpaying the workers for your own profit.”

Stanley’s newest collection, Earth, started as an initiative to introduce botanical dyes and natural materials in place of typical synthetic dyes and fabrics that can contain chemicals. It’s morphed into the only way Stanley says she’ll ever make clothing going forward. Keep your eyes peeled—the collection will only continue growing, with a fresh batch of goodies slated to launch this month. mariastanley.com