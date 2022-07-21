When Bigger Really is Better

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo courtesy of Mall of America Mall of America's Plants Greenery lines MOA's walkways

This article is part of a series by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine celebrating MOA’s 30th birthday. Join us as we ride through some of our favorite memories of the last 30 years.

Over the last 30 years, Mall of America has generated some pretty impressive stats to help tell the tale of its lore. From square footage to gallons of water, join us as we count some of the things that make MOA what it is today: greater than the sum of its parts.

$650 million. Cost to build it. When the Mall opened 30 years ago, it made some serious headlines as a groundbreaking new concept. An amusement park—in a mall? What also warranted a spin in the news cycle was the cost to build it. Construction began in June of 1989, and the Mall opened for business on August 11, 1992.

500. Stores. That’s 500 places to scour, browse, peruse, and shop until you truly drop. If you spent 10 minutes inside each store, it would take you roughly 83 hours to finish shopping. Clear your calendar and consider this a challenge.

10,000. Employees that work in this massive building. MOA has held steady as a major contributor of jobs in the Twin Cities for decades. Even when it opened in 1992, 10,000 employees called the Mall their place of work. Now, during peak season, there are as many as 12,000 merry workers ready to help you navigate your holiday shopping adventures.

18. Months it took to build the Mall’s aquarium. Originally known as Underwater World, the aquarium opened in 1996. Now known as SEA LIFE, the 1.3 million-gallon facility holds thousands of friendly sea creatures and critters. We suggest stopping off to meet Seemore, the rescued green sea turtle with her weighted “backpack” shell.

1.4 million. Gallons of water saved. MOA always strives to be environmentally friendly and energy efficient. Currently, there are more than 275 water-efficient toilets that help save more than a million gallons of water each year.

103. The number of White Houses that could fit inside Mall of America. That’s just a fancy way of saying that the Mall has 5.6 million square feet of building area. Which means 347 Statues of Liberty could let freedom ring from inside the Mall.

32,000. Tons of waste recycled. Mother Nature is certainly proud of this green giant. MOA recycles more than 60 percent of its waste. It also recycles more than 2,400 tons of food waste to a local hog farm each year and converts the fat from restaurant fryers into enough fuel for a 53-foot semi-truck to travel from New York to Los Angeles five times.

70. Degrees inside. It’s always a cool, calm, and comfortable temperature inside the Mall, allowing its famous walkers a tropical paradise, even in winter months. MOA’s temp is maintained year-round with passive solar energy from 1.2 miles of skylights and heat generated from lighting, store fixtures, and body heat.

Photo courtesy of Mall of America Plants at Mall of America 30,000 plants purify the air at Mall of America.

30,000. Plants that call Mall of America home. And they’re not just for aesthetic purposes. Along with 400 live trees, these green additions act as natural air purifiers.

7. Acres of Nickelodeon Universe. It’s a theme park. In a mall. Enough said.

12,750. Parking spots. You won’t have to circle the lots for long. The Mall has two parking ramps, as well as several surface lots.

555. Also known as Triple Five Group, which owns the Mall. Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the company won the bid to develop the available Bloomington space in 1986 and has always been a big believer in massive shopping complexes. Triple Five Group also owns West Edmonton Mall in Alberta, making it the operator of North America’s two largest malls.

40 million. Annual visitors. To call it a popular destination spot would be an understatement. This beloved attraction draws more people than the combined populations of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Montana, Wyoming… and Canada.

Photo courtesy of Mall of America Chapel of Love Wedding at MOA Tony and Tina got married at MOA's Chapel of Love.

10,000. I dos (x2). Thousands of love stories have started at Mall of America, so it comes as no surprise that it’s a popular wedding destination, too. The Chapel of Love has hosted petite weddings, dream weddings, unique themed weddings, and vow renewals. And media-worthy wedding ceremonies have been held in the Rotunda, on the Pepsi Orange Streak, on the Ferris Wheel—even in the Aquarium’s shark tank.

12 million. Dollars raised annually for charitable causes. The Mall is home to countless walks, events, concerts, and fundraisers—it’s a big venue with an even bigger heart. On an annual basis, community partners raise roughly $25,000 a day in cash, products, and in-kind support.

$2 Billion. Economic impact—yes, that’s with a B. The Mall of America generates nearly this much in economic activity for the state of Minnesota. Color us, impressed. And grateful.

104. Age of the oldest guest to ever soar on the Mall’s FlyOver attraction.