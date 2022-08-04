Thirty and Thriving: 30 Reasons We Love MOA

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



This article is part of a series by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine celebrating MOA’s 30th birthday. Join us as we ride through some of our favorite memories of the last 30 years.

Dear Mall of America: Let us count the ways we love you. Here are 30 reasons—one for every year you’ve called Minnesota home and we’ve called you ours.

1. Nordstrom. It’s the store that brought us Chanel and Gucci, and it’s been there from the start. Nordstrom saw the potential of Mall of America and joined ranks as one of its original anchors. DYK that Erik Nordstrom—now co-president of the company with his brothers—was even the original MOA store manager?

2. The weather is predicable. It’s always a warm and balmy 72 degrees in the Mall, making it a pleasant respite in the winter. Take that, Polar Vortex.

3. It boasts top-notch people-watching—for free. Historically, with more than 40 million visitors who stop by MOA on an annual basis, you’re sure to see all different styles, smiles, and struts. What better way to spend a thrifty afternoon than to watch in amazement as people from all walks of life wander the country’s largest mall?

4. At the Crayola Experience, kids can melt and mold their favorite crayon color into a ring, critter, or special character. The crayon, the critter, and the memories are all keepers.

5. It’s home to Minnesota’s only underwater tunnel. See things from a different point of view at SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium and journey along the 300-foot underpass, where you’ll meet sea turtles, sharks, saw fish, and more.

6. Generating nearly $2 billion in economic activity annually for the state of Minnesota, MOA is a fave spending spot for visitors and locals alike.

7. MOA’s art game is incomparable. The North Entrance features a giant space (the Atrium) that’s become a revolving door of public art installations. One in particular, “Kaleidoscope” by Christopher Lutter-Gardella, tells the story of the decline of the monarch butterfly with more than 300 small butterflies that surround an impressive 30-foot Monarch. It’s beautiful, impactful, and wholly unexpected in a mall.

8. Free parking. In a world where parking garage prices are cutting into our daily budgets, we’d be remiss not to acknowledge the free parking situation at the Mall. There are 12,750 on-site spots in the two ramps and an overhead light system that lets you know how many spaces are free–saving time and stress as you circle for a spot.

9. There’s a Prince-themed mini-golf hole. And it’s located inside Rock of Ages Blacklight Mini Golf . (One of MOA’s TWO mini golf courses!) The price of admission is definitely worth the hours of neon fun that await.

10. It’s got a big heart. The Mall is constantly working to increase funds and awareness for its community partners. Each year, MOA helps raise more than $12 million for charities such as the Ronald McDonald House, March of Dimes, the Salvation Army, and the Twin Cities Pet Rescue.

11. The largest LEGO model in the world. With 2.8 million LEGO bricks, the Mecha Robot towers all the way up past the fourth floor. Gawking is encouraged.

12. You just might encounter a celebrity. From concerts and book signings to stars acting just like us and picking up some local swag, the Mall is no stranger to celebrity sightings.

13. It takes safety seriously. Losing a kid is every parent’s worst nightmare, but sometimes kids wander. Mall of America security officers undergo more than 400 hours of training, and on average, they reunite 3,700 children with their families on an annual basis. Thank you, officer.

14. It arranged a “Bachelor”-esque wedding, before The Bachelor was a thing. David Weinlick and Bethy Runze were married in front of thousands at the Mall of America in 1998, after David allowed his friends and guests to choose his bride from hundreds of applicants. The couple was married for nearly two decades before David passed away.

15. Even if you’re not in the market for an afternoon of rides at Nickelodeon Universe, a quick jaunt through the theme park may result in a few close encounters with characters, leaving your wallet intact and your kids happy.

16. You can experience a taste of the Great Minnesota Get Together all year long. The Fair on 4 brings a mighty food hall to the fourth floor, serving snacks like cheese curds, corn dogs, and fried pickles. The wait for August just got so much more manageable.

17. You can eat alongside tigers, gorillas, and elephants at the iconic Rainforest Café. The restaurant, which has been at the Mall since 1994, blends dining, exploration, fun, and entertainment into one colorful stop.

18. Nickelodeon Universe’s sensory guide. Guests can check the sensory appropriateness of rides and attractions, making it easier on individuals who have cognitive disorders or sensory sensitivities.

19. Free events. MOA hosts roughly 400 no-cost events per year, filling your social calendar with a whole slew of activities. Take in a concert, see a fashion show, pop by one it’s many fairs, participate in a walk. The options are endless.

20. Street cred. Stores like Apple, Artizia, Lululemon, Zara, and Peleton took a chance on our mega mall and entered the Minnesota market. And that credibility extends to food, too. Buddy Valastro from TLC’s hit show Cake Boss opened a Carlos Bakery in the Mall to serve up its popular New Jersey pastries.

21. The Mall finds creative ways to do good. And sometimes it’s in the most unexpected of places. All unclaimed lost-and-found items are donated to the nonprofit Cornerstone to provide clothing and gift items for people who’ve experience domestic and sexual violence. The Mall’s Pond Fund also distributes all change collected from each of the indoor ponds to a different nonprofit organization each month. Every year, approximately $24,000 is collected and distributed.

22. The Lululemon store at Mall of America is in a category all its own. Is it a store? A gym? A café? A spa? A super cool place to just hang out and be seen? The experiential concept store is all of that and more. You have to see it to believe it.

23. National attractions in our backyard. The Mall allows you to explore America’s greatest sights without the cost of a plane ticket. At FlyOver America, guests feel like they’re truly flying, with the wind, scents, mists, and more as they get a birds-eye-view of some our country’s greatest attractions.

24. Community Commons. MOA’s initiative helps local, minority-owned brands build their businesses. Retailers can enter the space with no rent for three months, followed by three months of a percentage rent, helping them increase brand awareness, foster confidence, and achieve success.

25. You can stay the night. Locals can make their MOA experience a shopping staycation, and the millions who travel to the Mall can stay at top-notch adjacent hotels, too. You can stay at the JW Marriott or the Radisson Blu and walk directly from your hotel into the greatest Mall in the world! Did you know JW Marriott was named one of the top 20 hotels in the Midwest by Conde Nast Traveler in 2019?

26. It raises the bar. By raising awareness for several causes—including the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Since 2013, thousands of people have gathered in the rotunda to sing “Clouds” and remember Zach Sobiech, a Minnesota teen who lost his life to osteosarcoma. It’s touching, heartfelt, inspiring, and a real tear-jerker.

27. Mall of America supports our service members. MOA is a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon company, which means it does what it can to support and thank service members, veterans and military families, from discounts to holiday meal boxes.

28. MOA provides jobs. Lots of them. The Mall and its tenants employ 10,000 workers—12,000 during peak holiday seasons. It also hosts several job fairs, doing its part to bring work and wages to our community.

29. Sugar rush. There are candy stores and then there’s Mall of America’s M&M store. The 24,000 square foot chocolate wonderland is the biggest M&M store in the country, making your every trip to the Mall that much sweeter.

30. It’s so big, it should have its own zip code. A long-held myth, the Mall doesn’t have sole claim over the 55425, but shares it with much of Bloomington’s South Loop, including neighbors IKEA, Great Wolf Lodge, and the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge.