Mallstalgia: Forward Motion

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo courtesy of Museum of Illusions Museum of Illusions Look for the Museum of Illusions at Mall of America opening in early 2023.

This article is part of a series by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine celebrating MOA’s 30th birthday. Join us as we ride through some of our favorite memories of the last 30 years.

Following most 30-year-olds’ birthday celebrations, the only thing on the horizon is rest. But rest is for the weary, and Mall of America is anything but. The forward-thinking establishment may be known for its size, but that doesn’t mean it’s done growing. MOA is already looking ahead to how the next 30 years can bring more fun and more giant ideas to the Twin Cities.

Photo courtesy of Mall of America Arula at Mall of America

What’s Next in Shopping?

Before ground breaks, which may be later this year, the Mall will continue to do what 55425 does best: Shopping remains a focus, with improved curbside options and a roster of new stores, such as Arula, a plus-size boutique, and ÅLAND, a Korean fashion brand.

Photo courtesy of Mall of America UpWest at Mall of America

Recently opened UpWest helps us look and feel good with a model that emphasizes sustainable fabrics and giving back. A portion of every sale provides care and support for those in need via The UpWest Foundation. This is a brand we can get behind: planting trees, giving out recyclable journals for World Mental Health Day, and gifting back-to-school outfits to educators to thank them for their endless work to make our next gen great.

While there’s nothing like browsing the racks IRL, there’s something to be said for ordering in your PJs at 10 p.m. The Mall launched its own e-commerce platform in late 2021, giving access to online ordering for 70 of its stores with same day pickup. (Psst, if you live within 15 miles of MOA, you can get free delivery too!)

Excellence in Experience

Experiential elements and non-retail components will continue to be in focus in the future. Dining adventures are getting upgrades with places like Fair on 4, which pairs food with a quarter-mile go-kart track and axe throwing—yep, you read that right—and Beard Papas, which offers delivery and takeout from the Mall’s small but mighty dessert shop.

Banking takes on new—and fun!—facets with the Capital One Café, which opened summer 2021. Not your typical ATM atmosphere, the bank masquerades as an Insta-worthy coffee shop, serving Peet’s espresso drinks, tonics, and other bevvies and snacks. The café is open to anyone, but Capital One customers get 50 percent off their purchases. Financial helpers are on hand for questions or needs.

Photo courtesy of Museum of Illusions Museum of Illusions One of the many illusions at MOA's coming Museum of Illusions.

The Museum of Illusions has mastered optical evasion and sleight of hand and is bringing its trickery to the Twin Cities. The 6,600-square-foot magic box, opening at MOA in early 2023, pulls off brain-bending exhibits, 3-D holograms, optical tricks, and immersive, interactive illusion rooms. No need to wait for April Fool’s here.

In the meantime, we’ll just continue to share our love, send our thanks, and puff up our chests with pride as we reflect back on the unforgettable 30 years that Mall of America has already given us. We’ll also wait with excited anticipation for what’s to come. It’s going to be great. And you know it’s going to be big.