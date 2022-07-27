A Big Dose of Support

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



This article is part of a series by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine celebrating MOA’s 30th birthday. Join us as we ride through some of our favorite memories of the last 30 years.

Like every 30-year-old, Mall of America has had its ups and its downs. It’s made some strong long-term decisions—we’re looking at you North Wing—and endured some break-ups that still break our American Girl-loving hearts. But in the big picture of the Mall’s 30-year history, no period of time has been more challenging than when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. As the world shuttered its doors to nearly all public spaces while we faced the largest global health crisis in more than a century, our country’s largest mall closed its doors for nearly 11 weeks. When it reopened, initially 150 of its 500 tenants cautiously returned to business. Social distancing was in effect, masks came and went, and came again, but through it all, Mall of America remained steadfast in looking for ways to support the community it calls home.

Embracing Change

When the Mall reopened, it faced the reality that large gatherings indoors were not a viable option during the COVID-19 crisis. As a facility that typically welcomes 40 million visitors on an annual basis, it seemed changes were necessary. Unsurprisingly, the Mall rose to the occasion and met the unprecedented moment with a renewed sense of purpose. Not only did stores find a way to limit occupancy in an effort to promote social distancing, but the Mall was also an early adopter of curbside shopping. In May of 2020 stores such as Nordstrom, DSW, and Legacy Toy’s offered contact-free curbside pick-up, as did dining establishments like Baking Betty’s and the Original Popcorn House. Specific spaces in the north lot—and both parking ramps—were designated for curbside pick-ups, adding a glimmer of normalcy to our shopping-deprived hearts.

Mall of America still offers curbside pick-up. So not only COVID-cautious shoppers and meal delivery service drivers, but busy moms and time-crunched travelers can place an order online and pop by one of the Mall’s many curbside pick-up locations, making shopping local easy.

A Place for Hope

The Mall’s expansive space was also an asset when social distancing became an integral part of daily operations. Toward the end of 2020, when COVID-19 tests were difficult to acquire, the far north parking lot became home to a drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing site. The center was operated by Health Gauge and, in keeping with Mall of America’s emphasis on novel capabilities, it was the first testing site of its kind in Minnesota. Appointments could be made online and often same-day—easing Minnesotans anxiety around COVID-19’s testing woes.

Photo courtesy of Mall of America Roll Up Your Sleeves Sign at MOA Vaccination signs at Mall of America

That commitment continued as vaccines started to become available. In February of 2021, Governor Tim Walz announced Mall of America as a community vaccination site. Tears of joy and relief flooded the southeast court, as approximately 8,100 educators, school staff, and child care workers visited MOA’s site in its first week. This large-scale, permanent location was the fourth of its kind in Minnesota and it’s still in operation today. Most recently, newly eligible preschoolers have made their trek to the Mall to receive their first doses of the vaccine.

The Mall also got involved in incentivizing citizens to get vaccinated. In partnership with the Minnesota State Department of Health, MOA distributed 100,000 vouchers to vaccine centers throughout the state as a thank you for getting vaccinated. Individuals had the option for a ride pass at Nickelodeon Universe, a coupon book, a free popcorn, or a pizza at Fair on 4. More than 200,000 vaccinations have been administered at the MOA site.

Moving Forward

Our world is no stranger to the pain, heartache, and loss that accompanied the pandemic. But when you stop and take a closer look, you’ll find a lot of creative goodness, as well. For the last 30 years, Mall of America has been a place of joy and fun, happiness and creativity, great shopping, and some really big ideas. So when Minnesota needed someone or something to step up and be a part of the solution, it only makes sense that the biggest heart we know provided respite. MOA opened its mind and its doors to offer support, reassurance, safety, and answers.