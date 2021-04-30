Mall of America Gets M&M'S Store, Warby Parker, and More

× Expand M&M'S Store M&M'S Store

The Mall of America has been getting steady foot traffic again since becoming a community COVID-19 vaccination site for Minnesota. And the news of three upcoming store openings are each a reason to see signs of life as we consider what the future of the mall even is anymore after a year of lockdowns and staying at home.

First, the mall is celebrating the grand opening of an M&M'S Store this weekend. Located on level 1, east near the rotunda, the 24,000 square foot store is the sixth in the world, and includes special Minnesota themed M&M’S products and a look specific to this region. According to a press release: "The new store returns the company back to its roots as Minneapolis was the location of the Mars Family’s first business, The Mars Candy Factory, Inc., in 1920." There will also be a virtual tour online for fans.

Over on level 2, south, the local streetwear fashion brand Urban 29 is celebrating the grand opening of its new independent storefront on Saturday, May 1. The original location on Lake and Chicago was lost in a fire during the uprising last summer. Since, the store reopened as part of the mall's Community Commons last October, which started in order to help businesses impacted by the civil unrest.

And it was just announced that Warby Parker is planning to open its third Minnesota store at the mall this summer on level 1, west. Currently found in the North Loop and Edina, the vision care shop offers designer-quality glasses along with appointments for eye exams. Who else is due to get their's checked?

The vaccination site at the mall is prioritizing 16- and 17-year-olds to expand access of the shot to more teens. We're patiently waiting to hear back about when we can roll up our sleeves at Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy, too.