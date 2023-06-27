Mall of America Announces Summer Takeovers

×
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Mall of America
All summer long, the Mall of America is taking over local businesses all across the Twin Cities area, offering customers freebies as a part of their exclusive takeover. All you need to do to unlock the MOA takeover is download the Mall of America app and have it ready to go on your mobile device.
- On June 27, the MOA will take over Baking Betty’s from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., offering cookie connoisseurs with the app a free chocolate chip or snickerdoodle cookie while supplies last.
- O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. will be the next company getting a takeover afterwards, on July 6 from 4 p.m.–7 p.m., offering the first 200 guests to show up free caramelized onion dip.
- On July 10, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., the takeover is coming back to the MOA, with Karl’s Fishing and Outdoors offering a free Build Your Own Mystery Tackle Box for the first 250 guests, while supplies last. Get your fish on! (Or take your fish off, if you’re actually fishing.)
- On July 25, the MOA is taking over the Lululemon Fuel Space from 10 a.m.–1 p.m.. The first 32 guests can get a free drip coffee, the first 90 can get a free medium iced latte, and the first 110 can get a free medium Dreamsicle smoothie, while supplies last!
- On August 1, from 12 p.m.–2 p.m., the operation moves to the Minnesota Zoo, as they offer free admission to the first 150 guests to show up with the app. Put on your running shoes!
- Finally, on August 24, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., the MOA is taking over La Michoacana, giving the first 510 guests to show up a free water-based paleta, while supplies last.