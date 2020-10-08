Askov Finlayson Launches 2020 North Hats with Makwa Studio

× Expand photo courtesy of Askov Finlayson Askov Finlayson x Makwa Studio Askov Finlayson x Makwa Studio

The fan-favorite beanies are back: Today marks the launch of Askov Finlayson's 2020 north hats. For this year's iteration, the local outerwear brand teamed up with Native artist and local textile designer Maggie Thompson of Makwa Studio to put a new spin on the cult favorite accessory.

According to the brand, it collaborated the local artist and designer to explore the broader meaning of "North." Thompson, who specializes in weaving and knitting inspired by her Ojibwe heritage and family history, incorporates themes of authenticity, identity, and representation as well the Native American experience in her designs. “When I began to explore conceptual art and talking about Native identity and my own family history, I started reacting to people’s ideas of what it means to be Native American,” says Thompson, who translates her findings into her knitwear and textile designs for Makwa Studio.

“When you think of Native art, I feel like it’s kind of viewed as static or that it has to reference something historical or traditional,” says Thompson. “As a Native-identifying artist, it’s hard not to be put and put yourself in a box to create work that is very visually Native-looking.” Through her designs, Thompson finds beauty in abstraction, taking traditional patterns with historical significance and reimagining them—while turning to new techniques like laser cutting, 3D Printing and industrial knitting.

“A lot of people ask if it’s appropriate to wear Native designs or verbiage of Indigenous languages,” Thompson says. “I think that supporting Indigenous artists shows cultural appreciation and not appropriation.”

The Askov x Makwa collaboration includes six pom hats ($36 each)—all manufactured in Minnesota—stamped with, you guessed it, "North" or "Giiwedin," meaning "north wind" in the language of the Ojibwe.

Shop the full assortment exclusively online at askovfinlayson.com.