Madewell and Interior Define to Open at Galleria

× Expand photo courtesy of Galleria interior of a large open room at galleria

This week Edina shopping center Galleria announced two new nationals slated to open this spring: Madewell and Interior Define.

This news follows the recent announcement of California-based home and lifestyle brand Parachute, which will also open at Galleria this spring.

Interior Define is a Chicago-based direct-to-consumer furniture brand specializing in upholstery, as well as lighting, dining, and décor. The new addition, spanning 4,423 square-feet, will feature a "design center," for customers to choose from an expansive selection of fabrics, cushion fills, leg options, and more. Plus, an opportunity to meet one-on-one with the brand's team of design experts to dream up a completely custom piece. Interior Define will add to Galleria's robust roster of home furnishings tenants, joining Ampersand, Arhaus, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, Rypen, and Williams Sonoma.

The 4,730 square-foot Madewell at Galleria will be a dual-gender location, offering both the brand's women's and men's assortments of cool-casual clothing and accessories—with an emphasis on denim. The new storefront will mark Madewell's fourth Twin Cities location. Other Minnesota locations include Southdale Center, Mall of America, and North Loop.

Which raises the question: Will Madewell really have two stores directly across the street from each other—Southdale and Galleria? Madewell has yet to confirm or deny the closure of its Southdale store, but we can probably read between the lines on this one. More to come!

galleriaedina.com