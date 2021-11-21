Made in the Twin Cities: Inside the Studios of Local Makers

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams hands working on a handbag

As I journeyed through the pandemic, I was comforted by a black-and-white bowl etched with herons. It was created by St. Paul potter Janet Mullen. I’d fill it with cherry tomatoes and admire the contrasting glow—someone out there loves herons, and I love herons, and even if I was alone in my kitchen, I was not alone in my values.

My favorite earrings were by the Ojibwe beading artist Alicia De La Cruz, of Waabooz Beading, with a bold blue hoop and sweep—sure, others could just admire them from afar on a team Zoom meeting, but when I wore them, I knew I had an artist at my ear. The pandemic was often about distancing—is this why it’s felt more urgent than ever that the rest of our lives be touched by real people using real skills?

“The truth is, a lot of us don’t need more stuff—we need more meaning,” said our editor in chief as we talked about this story. Handmade bread from just-ground flour at Baker’s Field. Handmade cheese from a small herd of carefully tended cows at Redhead Creamery. Hand-roasted small-batch coffee at Wesley Andrews. Handmade spirits from grain from a farmer just close by, at Loon Liquors or Ida Graves. Or a canvas backpack from Sarah McNerney at Winter Project Artist.

“I remember it was the beginning of the pandemic; we were all home, wondering what was going to happen next, what we could do,” recalled Jayne Haugen Olson, said editor in chief. “And I saw Sarah post on Instagram leading into Mother’s Day: ‘I’m your mom elf for the mom in your life.’ I knew how she hand-pounded each rivet into place, the beautiful hardware, the care she put into it. I bought one for myself, and she and her boyfriend rode it over on their bikes. That’s a local maker. They see your address, they’re neighbors, they can pop over. It’s my ‘briefcase’ now. Whenever I see it, I remember that early-pandemic feeling, how at least we could pull together, at least we could direct our money to each other and help each other get through this. And it’s really a beautiful bag!”

Jackson Schwartz, co-founder of Hennepin Made and Glass House, the modern glassblowing company and gathering space that sits on the edge of downtown Minneapolis, thinks handmade feels so important right now not just because of that search for meaning but also because we have an instinctual response to craft. “Handmade objects have a uniqueness to them, and a richness. Whether we can fully articulate it in words or not, I think we’re attracted to them. If you walk into a space and everything is handmade, you pick up on those sensitivities, and you feel it. Everyone’s had that experience: If you walk into a restaurant full of beautiful design, you feel warm. It doesn’t have to be anything you touch; it’s just a sense that permeates the space. I really think it’s innate within us. You can’t help but respond; you might not even know why.”

× Expand Sarah McNerney Sarah McNerney Brand Name: Winter Project Artist Details: The Minnesota-based graphic designer and creative director noticed a void in the marketplace for a simple and fashionable backpack, so she set out to make one for herself. After five years of bootstrapping; prototyping; and learning from her cousin, a leatherworker, McNerney landed on a utilitarian style made of canvas, leather, and solid brass hardware. Where She’s Located: Her home studio in Minneapolis How to Connect: Shop the backpacks locally at Combine in Uptown and online at winterprojectartist.com. —M.N.

Mich Berthiaume (Mich like “Mitch,” Berthiaume like “perfume”) has been on the forefront of the local handmade movement for most of this century. “I remember going to the Mall of America and telling them, ‘Guys. You can’t have four Victoria’s Secrets. That’s not four reasons to leave the house. It’s one reason. And where are you going to get the next big thing?’” She put together a makers’ market inside the mall, a market where two dozen local craftspeople could launch their work. It was such a hit, she put together a makers’ market at the Twins stadium and watched happily as some of the makers she brought together went off and founded the Six for Good collective boutiques in Edina and Roseville.

Today, Berthiaume is heading up the makers’ marketplace Departments at Dayton’s, which has its grand opening November 18 and promises to be the biggest thing to happen in local craft-made in a generation. Beyond potter’s wheels on-site for pottery classes and finished pottery to purchase, maker demonstrations and interactive opportunities to create one-of-a-kind gifts, Berthiaume says, “one of the things I’m most excited about at Dayton’s is our Native American and Indigenous makers.” These include Native silversmiths, leatherworkers, Winona LaDuke’s hemp products, locally made ribbon skirts, Lakota beadwork, Native-designed wool blankets, and a variety of other works.

“I think underneath it all, people just innately connect to the craft, the skill, the work that goes into these pieces,” says Berthiaume. “As soon as you see it, something inside you goes, ‘Oh, that’s how it’s supposed to be; that took concentration and skill; that’s the right way.’ These trades have been lost with the commercial behavior we all have, but as soon as you see something really well made, you just know.” Look at old movie stars, celebrities of an earlier time, says Berthiaume, and you might think you’re looking at some kind of unattainable old glamour, but what you’re really looking at is bespoke handmade clothes and the difference that tailoring made. “Nothing compares with working with a bespoke maker,” says Berthiaume. “I don’t think a lot of people today realize that’s part of why Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy looked so great: Everything they were wearing was tailor-made just for them.”

× 1 of 2 Expand Jackson Schwartz, Hennepin Made Jackson Schwartz and Joe Limpert Brand Name: Hennepin Made Details: Handblown decorative glass light fixtures in made-to-order colors and finishes. Spot their lighting around town in restaurants like Spoon and Stable, Glass House, and Tilia. Where They’re Located: 145 N. Holden St., Mpls. How to connect: Make an appointment by contacting sales@hennepinmade.com to view the collection. —M.N. × 2 of 2 Expand glass being blown Prev Next

Berthiaume has a bag that Leather Works Minnesota in St. Paul made for her, a tote monogrammed with her initials. “It’s such a good part of my life,” she says. “It’s more personal than a Louis Vuitton—it’s special, it’s unique. It has gone from city to city with me as I travel around the United States. It comes to dinner; it goes to the cabin. It’s so much more than a bag. If I see it sitting next to me on the plane, I think about Leather Works, about our communal connection.”

“It doesn’t make you feel isolated?” I ask.

“Exactly. It’s the antidote.”

Jesus Rivera turned to leatherworking when he was feeling isolated and depressed.

When he was home recovering from an accident at his carpentry job that took part of one of his fingers, Rivera remembers his wife saying, “You have to do something so you can get out of this funk.” Rivera, who grew up watching his dad hand make bridges and other dental implants for his dentistry office, thought maybe he could sew some wallets, even with his injured hand. This is how Agape Leather Goods was born.

Now Rivera makes carefully sewn wallets and minutely stitched and crafted bags for a devoted band of fans. “More handmade, less machines: That’s how it used to be,” explains Rivera. “We’re so used to another way of life, I think when people get something in their hands that’s art, they’re like, ‘Oh, this is what life is supposed to be.’ A really nice cup to drink your coffee in the morning. It makes a difference. When I make a wallet, maybe it will last 30 years and be passed down in the family. You don’t have to worry that your wannabe leather is going to break down and harm the environment. It just puts you in a different headspace. My wife and I, we have filled our home with art. It’s a really good way to live.”

× Expand Ryan Buonamia Ryan Buonamia Brand Name: Carmine Jack Leather Details: Heritage-quality belts, bags, wallets, and other goods made from tanned oak bark leather from the last remaining oak bark tannery in England. Where He’s Located: His Richfield home studio How to Connect: Shop the goods on carminejackleather.com and via the brand’s Etsy store. Also catch them at the Plate and Parcel Holiday Market at Wagner’s Garden Center, November 6 and December 6 and 13, and the Northern Lights Festival in Rochester, December 18–19. —M.N.

In West Africa, handcrafting and hand making have long been the main ways of creating anything. “My passion is economic development,” explains Marit Woods, designer and founder of the handbag maker Arway Bags. Woods is part of Minnesota’s extensive Liberian community, more than 20,000 strong and the biggest in the U.S. “I was in Liberia working on economic development and helping put together a stand-up comedy show, of all things. I just happen to love stand-up. Well, you know how artists are—you meet a comedian, then you meet a fashion person, a designer; the next thing you know I was having a bag made, very ad hoc. Then I saw how many people are involved in the production—cloth importers, leather workers, wood carvers—and I thought, I really need to help them economically.”

Today, Arway Bags employs three artisans full time in Liberia, as well as a handful of freelancers, doing everything from sourcing leather in Guinea and Senegal to finding local mahogany for bag handles. During the pandemic, explains Woods, they’ve done almost all their collaboration through WhatsApp and Facebook. Someone on the ground in Africa would send Woods photos of fabrics and leathers, and then there would be a creative back-and-forth, conducted digitally, as the designer and artisans discussed dyes, zippers, and tribal identities.

“All of my lines, they have a tribal connection,” explains Woods. “My Kru collection: That’s a feisty tribe—very rock ’n’ roll and in your face—so I use crocodile skin. It’s for the person who wants to say, Be scared. I’m here to disrupt. I am Kru! My mother is Lorma. Lorma people are known for being laid back and for carving beautiful wooden masks, so my Lorma collection uses carved wood, a lot of wood. People say, ‘I never saw so much wood used to make a bag!’ To me, the Liberian people don’t have a place to display our culture and heritage in Minnesota, so I am going to display who we are in every bag.”

× 1 of 4 Expand Celina Kane in her studio Celina Kane Brand Name: Celina Kane Hats Details: Local milliner and couturière Celina Kane uses quality materials—silk charmeuse, lapin felt, velvet, and more—to sculpt minimalist and geometric hats, headpieces, and other fashion accessories. Where She’s Located: Northrup King Building, 1500 NE Jackson St., Studio 225, Mpls. How to Connect: Shop her designs at celinakane.com, or set up a private appointment to dream up a completely custom piece. —M.N. × 2 of 4 Expand hat making materials × 3 of 4 Expand Celina Kane making hats × 4 of 4 Expand materials for hat making Prev Next

Speaking of who we are—isn’t this the human project? To constantly redefine who we are, given our particular circumstances? When we have little kids, we’re people who wake up in the black before dawn as tiny people pat our cheeks to come see what Santa brought. When we have teenagers, we sit patiently with coffee to see when they might emerge from that invisible chrysalis of sleep. In 2022, as we emerge, who will we be?

Both Jackson Schwartz and Mich Berthiaume think that we’ll be people who want to shop handmade, in groups—just like humans have every year up until the Industrial Revolution. To accomplish that, Schwartz will be convening 50-vendor shopping afternoons at Glass House. “We want thousands of people here every weekend, food stalls, everything. We have the infrastructure, so the question is, What can we support with it?” His answer: Artists, craftspeople, makers, and the whole city. Yes, the whole city, including you. Even if you, like me, have two left thumbs and couldn’t knit a beautiful scarf or throw a delicate pot if your life depended on it. What I can do is surround myself with cherished objects made by talented members of my community.

What the world needs now is a little more kindness, a little more seeing each other, a little more connection. So, try this. Picture Minneapolis and St. Paul this winter, lit up by an infinity of sparks, each ignited when the product of talented hands finds a home in an appreciative heart.

× 1 of 2 Expand Francis Pineda-Fischer Francis Pineda-Fischer Brand Name: Sandwich Ceramic Details: Handmade ceramic vessels that boast artisan details, modern shapes, and whimsical accents. All made with locally produced stoneware clay and unique in-house glazes. Where He’s Located: 1672 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul How to Connect: Find Pineda-Fischer’s ceramics locally at Room and Board, Ergo, Golden Age Design, and Tonkadale. Or set up a private appointment to visit his St. Paul studio. —M.N. × 2 of 2 Expand Francis Pineda-Fischer at a potter's wheel Prev Next

Originally published in the November 2021 issue.