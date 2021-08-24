Local Family Launches Online Marketplace for State Fair Merch

It's no secret that Minnesotans are passionate about our preferred and dearly-loved State Fair sips and bites. Remember last year when fan-favorite Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar debuted a limited-edition line of tie-dye merch—and it sold out in hours?

For St. Paul native Tim Keran, it's all about the Tom Thumb Donuts or Pronto Pup. After not being able to find a t-shirt from either one of his faves, he, his wife, Connie, and his son, Sam, hopped on the phone with a handful of vendors to gauge their interest. It didn't take long until their family-owned business, Love the Fair.com, was born.

The Keran's company is an online marketplace dedicated to connecting fair goers with a selection of vendors' branded apparel, keeping them connected with their go-to's all year long.

“After the fair was canceled last year, people were reminded how much they love the fair," says co-owner Tom Keran. "We see the passion that surrounds the fair community, and we want to be a part of connecting everyone back together.”

The site carries merch from over a dozen vendors, including sweatshirts, tees, tanks for adults and kiddos from The Blue Barn, O'Gara's Bar & Grill, The Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Sara's Tipsy Pies, and more. Brands will be added each week, so keep checking back. lovethefair.com