Love Vintage? The Twin Cities Vintage Fest Is Here

The Twin Cities Vintage Fest is coming to the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday, calling itself Minnesota’s largest 80’s and 90’s vintage event.

“I’m really excited to be creating this space for vintage lovers and vintage people to come celebrate things that we all love together,” Sarah Emerson, a co-owner of the festival said Thursday. “I think vintage, the love for vintage, and the popularity of vintage these days stems from the sustainability movement and the want for cool, eco-friendly clothing that helps you express yourself in a more affordable way.”

The fest started in October 2020 after Emerson and her partner Andy at Green Thread Vintage partnered with some friends in the vintage community to create a space for 80s and 90s vintage clothing. The first event that they held was 100% vintage clothing, but with their fifth event this weekend comes 120 vendors that will be selling clothing, video games, toys, vinyls, home goods, and more. Emerson said they listen to vendor feedback and participant feedback to improve each subsequent event while expanding their offerings.

“It is completely bootstrapped without any production companies or investors,” Emerson said. “It’s a ‘by the community, for the community’ kind of thing.”

Vendors apply to be at the event and applications are evaluated on online branding, media presence, and other aspects, including what sizes a vendor carries to create the events more inclusive of all sizes.

So what can people expect on Saturday in the 80,000 square feet of the Minneapolis Convention Center? Emerson says “there are going to be bargain bins starting at one to $10, piles of bargain quality vintage, all the way up to high-end collectibles and things you don’t see every day.”

They have also installed a vintage gallery where vendors can submit pieces from their personal collections for people to see. There will also be vintage arcade games sponsored by Can Can Wonderland, new photo opportunities, and more.

Tickets for the event are available at the Twin Cities Vintage Fest website.