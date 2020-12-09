The Gifts That Keep Giving

× Expand Subscription Gift Boxes

Most gifts are one-and-done, but with local brands and restaurants offering up sub-based options, the season of giving can continue all year long. Brighten up day-to-day doorstep deliveries with a new surprise every month—from fleurs to good reads to hoppy brews.

Hammer Made's Shirt of the Month Club: Is someone in your life desperately in need of a new Zoom shirt (or two)? Local menswear shop Hammer Made delivers a new button-down (plus accessories like socks and ties, should you want them) straight to your friend or loved one’s door. Just have your recipient fill out a quick style quiz regarding fit and color and pattern preferences—or fill it out for him—and select the delivery frequency and start date. Styling service is free; shirts start at $128.50 monthly. hammermade.com

Spruce's Frequent Flower Club: Bring life—and a fresh fragrance—into your giftee’s home with a regular floral delivery from Spruce. Choose a style (modern, whimsical, or classic) and the best delivery schedule (weekly, every other week, monthly, or every other month), and a florist will arrange and deliver fresh seasonal bouquets, each one different from the last. Individual bouquets start at $50. sprucemn.com

Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery's Wine Circle: Raise a glass to Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery—now available in gift form. Sign up your recipient for the local winery’s membership program, which sends two bottles of wine straight to their door four times a year—plus event invites, wine discounts, and access to new or limited-edition bottles. $252 for one year. chankaskawines.com

Shepard's Way Farms Cheese CSA: For the cheese board crafter in your life, why not gift the Minnesota-based cheesemonger's new box monthly—complete with assorted cheeses (like its Big Woods Blue or Shepherd’s Hope) and maybe a little something special, like bonbons or a limited-edition cheese. A six-month subscription is $195; one year, $360. shepherdswayfarms.com

Graywolf Galley Club: Book lovers: Support the local literature scene and subscribe to the Graywolf Press' Galley Club and get six pre-pubbed novels, poetry volumes, and nonfiction books throughout the year. graywolfpress.salsalabs.org

Boka Oral Care: Locally-based Boka’s line of clean oral-care products will also look good on your recipient's vanity. Each kit has a "subscribe and save" option to keep the gift of oral care coming with new brush heads and toothpaste to ensure you're always getting the freshest brushing experience. Our pick? The starter kit ($30): An activated charcoal toothbrush (available in four colorways), vegetable wax floss, tongue scraper (goodbye bad breath!) and your choice of Boka's nano-hydroxyapatite sweet mint or coco ginger toothpaste—both editor-tried and true! boka.com.

Pig Ate My Pizza Hog Sauce Club: Your hot-head will love you if you enroll them in the Hog Sauce Club. For $100 you get a chef-created, limited edition bottle of hot sauce each month from January through June. These guys do not mess around with MN-Nice flavors. pigatemypizza.com

Fair State Brewing's Beer for a Year: Beer for a Year sounds like a pretty good deal, especially from one of the most innovative local breweries around! Fair State will give members two crowlers of their choice every month, plus exclusive mystery crowler packs, and insider info from head brewer Niko. Plus a tote bag and swag. Pay once at $240 or pay monthly at $20/month. shop.fairstate.coop

Meritage Krewe: It’s a big ticket item, at $1,000, but it might save your favorite French restaurant. Join their Krewe club and you get FREE valet, preferred seating, priority reservations for events, and exclusive invitations to small events once the restaurant can re-open. meritage-stpaul.com

GK at Home: Pay to have one of the best chefs in town teach you to cook. Sign up for the winter series of Gavin Kaysen’s virtual cooking classes, for $150 you get access to 6 live classes where you cook along with the chef from your own home. Or just drink and ask questions. Order ingredients boxes to pick up from the restaurant the day before each class and it’s super easy. exploretock.com

Birchwood Café’s Soup CSA: Yes, like a farm CSA, but with soup. All year. Sign up with $125 and you’ll get 8 seasons worth of soup. From April through February, you’ll take home a quart of delicious homemade seasonal soup: Think Maple Squash for Dusk, Chicken Noodle for Winter + Carrot Dill for Summer. Plus a loaf of fresh baked Birchwood Birdseed bread. Vegan and GF options available. birchwoodcafe.com

MinnBox: Let the pros do the curating for you with Duluth-based gift box company, MinnBox. Still looking for the perfect gift idea? We suggest starting with December's Hygge Home Box, filled with items that cultivate feelings of coziness and contentment. Opt for one box or keep spreading the joy with a delivery every other month. $55 a box, with the option to cancel or skip anytime. minnbox.com

Mille Design Collective: Lovers of Mille's boho-inspired, feminine and sustainable namesake line: This one's for you. The Minneapolis boutique is back with a second iteration of its design collective, which gives brand fans the access to one piece of Mille collection of your choosing each month (that's $100 per piece), plus monthly updates and sneak peeks of new collection drops (members can also weigh in on fabrics, colors and prints!). $1,000 per year, shopmille.com.

The Lexington Annual Membership: Support this St. Paul staple with a annual membership. For $500, members recieve perks like access to a complimentary wine locker (for storing your favorite bottles and enjoy with no corkage fee), 10 percent off food, member-exclusive events, free parking, and free access to its concierge services. thelexmn.com