Local Scouting: Heritage Brands

× Expand Photo courtesy of Red Wing shoes Red Wing Shoes

Beloved boot maker Red Wing Shoes has debuted a new classic Chelsea—a style currently backed by chic celebs like Blake Lively, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid. The timeless silhouette (also one of the must-have trends of the season) comes in an easy pull-on style in multiple colors with versions for both men and women. It’s sure to impress the shoe lover on your list. $310 for women’s style and $300 for men’s, redwingshoes.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fairbault Woolen Mill Faribault Woolen Mill Co. blanket

In partnership with the American Craft Council, The Great Northern Festival has teamed with award-winning visual artist Dyani White Hawk and Faribault Woolen Mill Co. to design and manufacture a limited-edition winter throw. Journey, the artwork that inspired this year’s iteration, was created during a printmaking and cultural exchange between Native American and Aboriginal Australian artists and features motifs that reference the Milky Way. $225, 3413 W. 44th St., Mpls.; 234 Water St., Excelsior, faribaultmill.com, thegreatnorthernfestival.com