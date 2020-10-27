After 36 Years, Local Motion to Close

× Expand Courtesy of Local Motion Local Motion

Local Motion, a staple clothing boutique in Uptown, will close its doors after 36 years. Owner Dr. Tonya Bryan bought the store three years ago and added her own touches to the beloved retailer. “I found Local Motion the first week I moved to Uptown 18 years ago and just fell in love,” says Bryan.

The women's boutique worked hard throughout the pandemic to remain afloat, “The biggest thing we did was overhaul our entire approach to fashion,” says Bryan, who put more emphasis on comfier clothing options to better fit customers' needs. The store also moved its entire stock online to give customers the option of shopping virtually as well as offered personal shopping appointments via Zoom. Bryan also planned an art show, Art Heals, to try and give the local artists featured in her store more support. “I really wanted to bring something positive to Uptown, because it has been struggling,” says Bryan. (Read more about the state of retail in Uptown at our sister publication, Twin Cities Business).

Despite all of this, Local Motion does not have the capacity to continue to operate in this climate. “Frankly, I feel like I’ve done all that I can." The shop will close its physical doors in December, but will remain open online, stocking limited styles for spring 2021.

Bryan said she has received dozens of messages of support from customers in response to the closing. “It has been very heartwarming,” Bryan said. “We’re hoping that people come shop with us so that we can say goodbye.”

2813 Hennepin Ave., Mpls. localmotionboutique.com