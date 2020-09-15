Despite Pandemic, Local Kids-Focused Brands Experiencing Sales Boom

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Pacifier

Amid what may be a rocky environment for many of our local retailers, cash registers are ringing incessantly at baby and children-geared boutiques. So much so that a number of Twin Cities-based shops are expanding their reach with new concepts and physical storefronts. Which raises the question: Are children's-focused brands pandemic proof?

At Amy Saldanha's Kiddywampus, a Hopkins toy store, sales are soaring. Earlier this month, she opened a second storefront in Chanhassen. As we plunge into a new year of distanced learning, grandparents are stepping up as nannies and parents are posing as math teachers, and Saldanha notices that families need support right now more than ever.

"Parents are concerned with how their kids can learn and grow and they’re looking for the tools to help make that happen," says Saldanha, who reports that myriad of customers are turning to she and her staff of product experts now more than ever for their knowledge and recommendations on games, gifts, and learning activities to meet different children's needs.

Saldanha also believes her customers are not only deliberate about where they shop in order to help support locally-owned neighborhood businesses, but that they are also looking to visit and connect in a joyful, creative space. “And that is the boutique toy store experience," she says. "What we support today becomes what our tomorrow looks like and I think people are taking that to heart."

Like Kiddywampus, Alissa Montbriand's Pacifier, a Twin Cities chain of baby boutiques, is also expanding. After the mandatory stay at home order was lifted in May, Montbriand decided to permanently shutter the doors to her downtown Minneapolis skyway location. But for her, as one door closes, many others will open as Montbriand reports to have aggressive growth plans and her eye on a few other locations—including a new Wayzata shop slated to open in November.

Pacifier Wayzata, which will go in the space previously occupied by pet supply store LuLu and Luigi (812 Lake St. N.) will mark the brand's fourth boutique. Other Pacifier stores include its North Loop flagship, as well as 50th & France and St. Paul's Highland Park.

"The overwhelming support from local shoppers showed us that we are fulfilling a need in the community," says Montbriand, whose shops’ sweet spots are their curated assortment of clothing, toys, and gear, plus (for non-virus times) kids' play areas, and an emphasis on events for the entire family. " People are stating their intention to support us while shopping at Pacifier," says Montbriand. "We've felt so much love."

In 2020, Pacifier is donating 100 percent of profits back to the Northside Achievement Zone, an organization dedicated to closing the achievement gap and end generational poverty in North Minneapolis. Next year, Montbriand has pledged to donate 10 percent of all sales to a collection of causes that align with the shop's mission.

Serge and Jane

Over in Linden Hills, fashion and lifestyle boutique Serge and Jane is also broadening its offering with a new kids shop and "pet-tisserie" on the shop's garden level. The concept, geared toward S+J's customer base looking to pick up unique gifts and gear for human and fur babies, is stocked with locally-made treats and speciality goods for pups (who are welcome inside the shop at any time), plus an assortment of mini versions of what retail veterans and husband and wife Jamie and Casey Carl are known for: cool, casual pieces with a bit of attitude and personality. The Carl’s sourced from lines already carried upstairs for men and women (Sol Angeles, Rails, Hayden and more) while introducing new kiddos' lines from emerging makers that they are especially excited about, from toys that feature women in history, to onesies with Biggie Smalls song lyrics, to baby hoodies and joggers with a laidback, hipster feel.

"The expansion is all a part of the overall Serge + Jane lifestyle experience, continuing our love of fashion, music and west coast vibes downstairs while expanding into more categories," says Jamie Carl.