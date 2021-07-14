Rypen to Replace Old Gabberts Space

The home interiors boom continues! And Minneapolis-based furniture and design company Rypen is going big. Really big.

Just last week the brand announced its plans to replace longtime Galleria tenant Gabberts—which exited the Edina shopping center last year to move into a new HOM flagship in Bloomington—marking Rypen's first standalone retail store.

The 85,000 square-foot space will act as a dual-purpose studio-meets-showroom, catering to both Rypen's retail and professional clients. "Our team will offer design support for all needs, whether you’re furnishing an entire office or a single room in your home," says Rypen founder and CEO Peder Nyhus.

Expect to see modern furniture, lighting and accessories from Rypen Collections (the brand's in-house furniture line), as well a vast assortment of pieces from hundreds of third-party designers and manufacturers from around the world. Additionally, the brand is rolling out "Rypen Custom," a new program that allows customers to dream up a unique, handcrafted piece of their own.

"We're excited for our customers to experience the product in real life," says Nyhus, who launched the company ten years ago. "Seeing, touching, and feeling the furniture is an important step for many in making a decision to purchase a piece."

Since the pandemic, Rypen's online business continued to boom as people are rethinking everything about their home and work environments. "The channels of business significantly adjusted during the pandemic," says Nyhus. "We have always worked in residential, workplace and public spaces, so we had a firsthand view of the shift in priorities and needs. While Covid was challenging, it reaffirmed that we’re on the right track. We felt strongly about taking on a big initiative."

Rypen's Galleria store is slated to open Fall 2021. rypen.com, @rypen