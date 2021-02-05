Local Brands Celebrate Black History Month

Louise Gray Studio: The made-in-Minnesota home interiors brand, known for its line of contemporary textiles and tabletop wares, launched two limited-edition quilts in celebration of Black History Month. The Black history quilt collection is inspired by and highlights the works of makers from Gee's Bend, a remote area in Alabama that's home to a legendary community of Black women artists who creates patchwork quilts made from salvaged fabric and tattered work clothes. With each purchase, Louise Gray is donating 100 percent of the profits to the Souls Grown Deep Foundation and its mission of promoting African American artists from the South and supporting their communities. Louisegray.com

MN Black Box: Created by Jessica Winnie, the MN Black Box is a monthly curated gift box featuring rotating selections of locally-sourced products and goodies by Black owned artists and brands. To honor Black History Month, February's edition is a "Power to the People" box for February's edition, which includes a social justice 5x7 print with matching tee, an Angela Davis pouch, beauty products, and more. mnblackbox.com

Black Garnet Books: This month, Dionne Sims, owner of the pop-up style and online book shop (and Minnesota's only Black-owned bookstore!) is encouraging book-lovers to explore the titles that shed light on Black art and culture, as well as donate a read to the Women's Prison Book Project (WPBP), a local nonprofit that provides women and transgender persons in prison with free reading materials. Sundays and Mondays by appointment or online at bookshop.org.

Faribault Woolen Mill Co.: After launching last summer its "Do What is Right" throw, hometown hero heritage brand Faribault is back with a restock. The limited-edition wool blanket was designed in colors that symbolize Black freedom and the Pan-African flag. With each purchase, the brand will donate $100 to the Greater Twin Cities United Way to help rebuild businesses that were destroyed from the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd. Justice blanket ($195), by Faribault Woolen Mill Co., faribaultmill.com.

Henna and Hijabs (H&H): In celebration of World Hijab Day (February 1) and Black History Month, this month marks the launch of local female and Muslim entrepreneur Hilal Ibrahim's line of luxury, silk hand-stitched hijabs and organic henna kits. Her goal? to offer Muslim women more access to sustainable and fashionable options. Developed by an all-Black team creative team, H&H's features scarves—made from locally-curated fabrics—in a variety of colors and styles. hennaandhijabs.com

Hybrid Nation: The local streetwear and lifestyle brand, owned by local chef Justin Sutherland's brother, Jeremy, uses its fashion for the continuation of action and conversation focused on promoting the importance of diversity and social equality. A portion of purchase proceeds go to like-minded organizations and community-level initiatives. hybridnationclothing.com.

Target's Black History Month Collection: As part of the retailer's ongoing Black Beyond Measure campaign, Target launched an exclusive Black History Month collection online and inside its chain of stores. The sixth iteration of the collection features apparel, accessories and other items from Black designers and businesses, including designs from rising art students and winners of first design contest from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). target.com

Rocky Robinson: Rocky Robinson's namesake brand of bath and beauty products were designed to celebrate "Black girl magic" everyday. The line of self-care products—shower gel, lotion, lip balm, and more—is all about promoting self-confidence and encouraging young Black girls to love and embrace the skin their in. Peep the brand's Instagram all month as it pays tribute to a number of Black history makers. the-rocky-robinson-store.com