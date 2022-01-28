Little Ember Co. Delivers a Sauna to You

× Expand Photo courtesy of Little Ember co. potable sauna

Pandemic and post-pandemic life prompted soul-searching by many, including Mark Funke, a local who decided to leave his career as a data scientist and turn his passions for sauna culture and nature into a full-fledged business. His new venture, Little Ember Co., is the Twin Cities’ newest wood-fired sauna trailer.

“Everyone is so busy in today’s world, and there is a demand to do all sorts of things from home,” says Funke, an avid thermaculture enthusiast who wanted to get in on the growing local sauna movement, which continues to gain steam. “This certainly got amplified during the pandemic, but I don’t think the demand for convenience is going anywhere.”

Looking to indulge in the sweat life? All you have to do is reserve one of the Nordic-inspired trailers for one, three, or seven nights, and Funke will handle the rest—drop it off at your driveway, backyard, cabin, or special event; provide the bucket and ladle, essential oils, and firewood; and offer a tutorial on safe sauna use.

Rent for an intimate session (starting at $175 a night), or go big for a private event—string lights, a smokeless firepit, cold plunge tub, and lounge chairs are also available for fully transforming your yard into a wellness escape. littleemberco.com