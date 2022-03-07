Good Stuff: Let’s Work!

1 of 10
J.W. Hulme black leather tote bag
This locally based heritage brand’s bags are made to last. Leather tote ($695), by J.W. Hulme, 867 Grand Ave., St. Paul, and Galleria, 651-225-5709
Aveda hand cream
The holy grail of hand lotion. Hand Relief moisturizing cream ($26), by Aveda, aveda.com
Poketo Rollerball Pens
For the smoothest note-taking. Rollerball pens ($24, pack of five), by Poketo, from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682
Baggu laptop sleeve from Parc Boutique
Protect your tech with an on-trend laptop sleeve. Puffy laptop sleeve ($28), by Baggu, from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966
Binder set from Good Office Day
Save the environment—and desk space. One-inch binder ($9 each), from Good Office Day, 305 E. Lake St., Wayzata, goodofficeday.com
Lilac 11 Makeup Kit
Self-care straight from your desk. “Be Well for the Moment” kit ($50), by Lilac 11, lilac11.com
Native Union phone charging pad
Stay on the grid and on the go with a Drop wireless charging pad ($50), by Native Union, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale
Water bottle by BrüMate from Serge and Jane
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. (Did someone say hydrate?) Water bottle ($43), by BrüMate, from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638
Evil Eye Paperweight from Julia Moss Designs
Dispel negative energy with this splurge-worthy statement. Evil eye paperweight ($325), by L’Objet, from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682
Acrylic calculator from Russell + Hazel
Crunching numbers just got glamorous. Acrylic-and-gold calculator ($26), from Russell and Hazel, russellandhazel.com