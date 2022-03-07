Good Stuff: Let’s Work!

Face it, we’re working differently—be it logging on from home, tapping a co-working hub, or returning to the classic corporate office. Great gear helps you get the job done in style.

Photo courtesy of J.W. Hulme

This locally based heritage brand’s bags are made to last. Leather tote ($695), by J.W. Hulme, 867 Grand Ave., St. Paul, and Galleria, 651-225-5709

Photo courtesy of Aveda

The holy grail of hand lotion. Hand Relief moisturizing cream ($26), by Aveda, aveda.com

Photo courtesy of Julia Moss Designs

For the smoothest note-taking. Rollerball pens ($24, pack of five), by Poketo, from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682

Photo courtesy of Parc Boutique

Protect your tech with an on-trend laptop sleeve. Puffy laptop sleeve ($28), by Baggu, from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966

Photo courtesy of Good Office Day

Save the environment—and desk space. One-inch binder ($9 each), from Good Office Day, 305 E. Lake St., Wayzata, goodofficeday.com

Photo courtesy of Lilac 11

Self-care straight from your desk. “Be Well for the Moment” kit ($50), by Lilac 11, lilac11.com

Photo courtesy of Native Union

Stay on the grid and on the go with a Drop wireless charging pad ($50), by Native Union, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale

Photo courtesy of Serge and Jane

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. (Did someone say hydrate?) Water bottle ($43), by BrüMate, from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638

Photo courtesy of Julia Moss Designs

Dispel negative energy with this splurge-worthy statement. Evil eye paperweight ($325), by L’Objet, from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682

Photo courtesy of Russell + Hazel

Crunching numbers just got glamorous. Acrylic-and-gold calculator ($26), from Russell and Hazel, russellandhazel.com